Delhi air quality improves slightly, remains in 'poor' levels; AQI at 203

Delhi air quality improves slightly, remains in 'poor' levels; AQI at 203

Air quality shows marginal improvement across Delhi, with 21 stations in the poor category; IMD forecasts clear skies, rising temperatures and no rainfall over the next seven days

No major change in maximum temperatures is expected over the next two days, with a gradual rise of 1–2 degrees Celsius during the following five days (Photo:PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Delhi residents woke up to light haze on Thursday morning as air quality improved slightly in the national capital. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 203 at 8 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
 
Compared with a day earlier, the AQI showed marginal improvement on February 26. Of the 39 monitoring stations across Delhi, 21 recorded air quality in the ‘poor’ category, while 17 fell in the ‘moderate’ range. Data was unavailable for the North Campus, DU area.
 
Anand Vihar recorded the highest AQI at 299, remaining just under the 300 mark and within the ‘poor’ category.
 
 
Other major high AQI hotspots were:
  • Shadipur: 290
  • Bawana: 269
  • Jahangirpuri: 253
  • Mundka: 258
  • Rohini: 246
  • Wazirpur: 246
Sri Aurobindo Marg recorded the lowest AQI at 131, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category.

Under CPCB classification, an AQI between 201 and 300 falls in the ‘poor’ category, while readings between 301 and 400 are categorised as ‘very poor’.
 
Delhi weather outlook and temperature variation
 
According to the latest bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), no significant change in minimum temperatures is expected over the next 24 hours, followed by a rise of 2–3 degrees Celsius thereafter. Temperatures are likely to remain normal during the next 24 hours and turn appreciably above normal subsequently.
 
No major change in maximum temperatures is expected over the next two days, with a gradual rise of 1–2 degrees Celsius during the following five days.
 
No rainfall has been forecast for the national capital over the next seven days.
 
For Thursday, the IMD has predicted mainly clear skies, with a likelihood of mist during the morning hours. The maximum temperature is expected to cross 30 degrees Celsius and may touch 32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to hover between 13 and 15 degrees Celsius.
 

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

