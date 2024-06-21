Business Standard
Two organ trafficking complaints received, 3 arrests made: Kerala CM

Kerala State Commission for Women had recently sought a report from the state police on the alleged organ trading reported by the media

Pinarayi Vijayan, Kerala CM

Vijayan said three people were arrested so far in connection with a case registered at Nedumbassery in Ernakulam district. Photo: X@PinarayiVijayan

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 1:26 PM IST

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday informed the state assembly that the state police was investigating complaints alleging that organ trafficking was taking place in the state and several arrests have been made in this connection.
Replying to a question on organ trafficking, Vijayan said three people were arrested so far in connection with a case registered at Nedumbassery in Ernakulam district.
"One complaint was lodged by a Malappuram resident alleging that two private hospitals in Ernakulam have links to international organ trading mafia. The second complaint is regarding illegal organ transplantation from Thiruvananthapuram," he said.
In the Nedumbassery case, he said three people were arrested and the process has been initiated to issue a Blue Corner notice through Interpol for prime accused Madhu Jayakumar, who is absconding.
A 13-member police team is probing the matter.
Meanwhile, the police is probing into the illegal organ transplantation from Thiruvananthapuram, Vijayan added.
The Kerala State Commission for Women had recently sought a report from the state police on the alleged organ trading reported by the media.
As per the news reports, women from weak financial backgrounds were exploited by the agents.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pinarayi Vijayan Kerala Kerala govt human trafficking Human traffcking

First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 1:26 PM IST

