National Human Trafficking Awareness Day: History, importance, and more

Each individual in the world merits a good life, a healthy way of life and the lack of fear when they lead lives. But, because of infamous practices like human trafficking, frequently individuals are robbed off their joy of living and are forced to carry on a life with punishment, terror and crime to the expense of their way of life and wellbeing.



Frequently individuals are dealt because of different reasons to join terrorism, or a sex racket or for organ trafficking. All of these things are usually done against the victim's will, and the victim is thrown into a life of horror.



Every year, the National Human Trafficking Awareness Day is marked to bring issues to light about the situation of the people in question and the practices that can be regularized to save these lives. As we gear up to notice this unique day during the current year, the following are a couple of realities to remember.

National Human Trafficking Awareness Day: Date

National Human Trafficking Awareness Day marks every year on this day i.e. January 11. This date holds importance as a moment to intensify awareness and brief action against the unavoidable issue of human trafficking.

National Human Trafficking Awareness Day: History

Forced labour, constrained crimes, forced sexual exploitation, organs removal and smuggling are few of the reasons behind why individuals are trafficked.



Even though we may not always be aware of it, slavery still exists in the world. In 2007, National Human Trafficking Awareness Day was announced by the US Senate to be celebrated on January 11. The then President Barack Obama devoted the whole month of January 2010 to bringing issues to light about human trafficking.

What is the importance of National Human Trafficking Awareness Day?

Lakhs of individuals are displaced and trafficked from their homes to far off nations every year. One of the most widely recognized types of illegal exploitation is for sexual double-dealing and fundamentally targets ladies.



This day is committed to bringing issues to light, fixing security and guaranteeing that individuals have not been trafficked. It likewise assists us with figuring out the situations of the victims and empathising for them and assisting them with returning to a normal life.