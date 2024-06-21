International Yoga Day 2024: Celebrations in India and around the world

New York: People perform yoga during a programme organised to celebrate the 10th International Day of Yoga, at Times Square, in New York, USA, Thursday, June 20, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

India is observing the 10th Yoga Day today, on June 21. The main event has taken place in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, this year. Thousands of people attended a Yoga event held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kashmir.



The theme for International Yoga Day 2024 is "Yoga for Self and Society." On Dec 27, 2014, the Indian prime minister, Narendra Modi took the initiative for Yoga Day, and the first ever global celebration took place on June 21, 2015.

International Yoga Day 2024: Events in India

• Jammu and Kashmir: The most significant event in India is taking place in Srinagar today, being led by Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, on June 21.

• Awards for Yoga: On the second overall day of Yoga, the PM will declare two awards – one national and one international. These awards are meant to honour individuals or organisations who have made significant contributions to the growth and promotion of Yoga over time. The nomination period for the awards began on June 11, 2024, and ended on June 30, 2024. The winners will then be made public.

• Yoga Tech Challenge 2024: Another work has been laid out on the MyGov and MyBharat sites to find and promote inventors, entrepreneurs, organizations, and individuals who have made yoga-related products, like gadgets, software, and accessories.

The goal of this initiative is to boost and encourage the creation of novel Yoga solutions. Qualified applications should be legally enlisted in India and address Yogatechs or new companies that are under a decade old.

This tournament is accessible to representatives from educational foundations, hospitals, universities, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), Yoga institutes, registered trusts, societies, colleges, and any Indian corporation.

• Yoga with Family video contest: Through the MyGov and MyBharat portals, the Indian government has launched a Yoga with Family video contest. To take part in this occasion, families will record a Yoga show video of as long as one minute and upload it to the web. The challenge is presently open until June 30, 5:00 PM. The government is providing international awards as part of the agreement.

• Yoga for Life Quiz: NCERT will host the "Yoga for Life" Quiz from June 10 to June 30, 2024, to celebrate International Day of Yoga and create a welcoming atmosphere during the pandemic. The test, focused on kids in grades 6-12 from different school types, teaches participants the advantages of yoga for physical and emotional well-being, focusing on its cultural heritage and ecological ties.

Other than these activities, President Droupadi Murmu was seen participating in Yoga session in New Delhi, amidst a crowd of people. Moreover, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande, and other dignitaries led the yoga day celebrations, in Mathura. Speaker of the 17th Lok Sabha, Om Birla led a Yoga session in the Parliament House Complex today, on the occasion of 10th International Yoga Day.

Similar events were observed by ministers and political leaders across the country.

International Yoga Day 2024: Events across the world

• This year celebrates the 10th International Day of Yoga, which focuses on equality and engagement for everybody. The occasion, coordinated by the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations in partnership with the UN Secretariat, will be conducted on the North Lawn Area of the UN Headquarters under the theme, "Yoga for Self and Society."

• UN Member States, UN authorities, staff, and notable people from different fields in New York will take part in the occasion. Yoga, cultural performances, music, and healthy food options will all be part of many events.

• Yoga sessions are offered for free in parks in many cities across the world. Studios and Yoga schools will give specific courses or retreats emphasising on specific parts of yoga, like stress management or back pain relief.