Two passengers die, five fall sick on board Patna-Kota Express train

Two passengers died and five fell sick on board the Patna-Kota Express train here on Sunday, a senior official said.
The cause of the death was not known immediately, he said, adding five sick passengers were undergoing treatment at a railway hospital in Agra.
https://twitter.com/ANINewsUP/status/1693387167786307905?s=20
Virendra Singh, Assistant Commercial Manager, Railway Agra Division said, "Information was received from Patna Kota Express about some passengers falling sick. A team was sent to the spot. Two people died and five passengers were hospitalised. According to the doctor, the cause of death is dehydration."
Further details are awaited.
Also Read
As Kota suicides climb, authorities ask PGs to install spring-loaded fans
Odisha triple train crash one of deadliest in Indian Railways history
Rescue, relief ops main focus: Vaishnaw at Odisha train accident site
SC's intervention positively impacted Taj city's environment: Activists
Several trains in Rajasthan cancelled in view of cyclonic storm Biparjoy
Encounter between security forces and terrorists underway in J&K's Pulwama
Latest LIVE: President Murmu to be on three-day visit to Goa from Tuesday
President Murmu to be on three-day Goa visit from Tuesday, says official
80% of decisions taken by Assam CM Sarma-led cabinet implemented in state
Constitution allows action against those who endanger country: J-K L-G
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)