Two passengers die, five fall sick on board Patna-Kota Express train

Two passengers died and five fell sick on board the Patna-Kota Express train here on Sunday, a senior official said.

Indian Railways deemed to cancel up to 170 trains on August 11.

ANI General News
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 9:14 AM IST
Two passengers died and five fell sick on board the Patna-Kota Express train here on Sunday, a senior official said.
The cause of the death was not known immediately, he said, adding five sick passengers were undergoing treatment at a railway hospital in Agra.
https://twitter.com/ANINewsUP/status/1693387167786307905?s=20
Virendra Singh, Assistant Commercial Manager, Railway Agra Division said, "Information was received from Patna Kota Express about some passengers falling sick. A team was sent to the spot. Two people died and five passengers were hospitalised. According to the doctor, the cause of death is dehydration."
Further details are awaited.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indian Railways Indian Railway Railway Police Force Railway Board

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 9:14 AM IST

