Pune ACB receives complaint seeking inquiry against Puja Khedkar's father

The Pune ACB unit has sought directions from the ACB headquarters, as there is already an ongoing inquiry regarding disproportionate assets to known sources of income

Pooja Khedkar IAS trainee

Meanwhile, Puja Khedkar's parents Manorama and Dilip Khedkar remain untraceable days after police registered an FIR against them. | Photo: ANI

Press Trust of India Pune
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 7:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Pune unit of the Anti Corruption Bureau has received a complaint application seeking an open inquiry against Dilip Khedkar, a retired government official and father of controversial IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, in connection with alleged disproportionate assets, a senior official said.
The Pune ACB unit has sought directions from the ACB headquarters, as there is already an ongoing inquiry regarding disproportionate assets to known sources of income by the Nashik division of the ACB against Dilip Khedkar.
"An open inquiry against Dilip Khedkar is currently underway at the Ahmednagar unit by Nashik ACB. We have now received another complaint seeking an open inquiry. We have recorded the complainant's statement and forwarded the complaint to ACB headquarters along with the evidence," said Amol Tambe, Superintendent of Police, Pune ACB, on Wednesday.
He said directions have been sought from the ACB headquarters to either incorporate the fresh complaint into the ongoing inquiry or whether to conduct a separate open inquiry.
Meanwhile, Puja Khedkar's parents Manorama and Dilip Khedkar remain untraceable days after police registered an FIR against them over a video purportedly showing Manorama threatening some individuals with a gun following a land dispute in Mulshi tehsil of Pune district.
Paud police in Pune rural have booked the Khedkar couple and five others under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) sections, including 323 (dishonest or fraudulent removal or concealment of property).

A two-minute-long video shows Manorama Khedkar wielding a pistol, accompanied by her security guards, engaged in a heated argument with some people at Dhadwali village.
Puja Khedkar is under scrutiny for her claims regarding disability and OBC certificates used to clear the IAS, as well as her conduct during her tenure at the Pune collector's office.
Amid the row, the government on Tuesday put on hold the 'district training program' of Khedkar, who was earlier transferred to Washim as a supernumerary assistant collector from Pune, as she was summoned back to the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration for "necessary action.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Pune IAS officer IAS IFS IPS officers IAS officers assets

First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 7:47 AM IST

LinkedIN Icon