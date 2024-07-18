Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Maharashtra govt declares job training and stipend scheme ahead of polls

The candidate will do the apprenticeship and get a job. Simultaneously, the industry will benefit from the trained manpower, he said, adding that the apprenticeship will be funded by the state govt

Eknath Shinde, Eknath, Maharashtra CM

Press Trust of India Pune
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2024 | 3:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday announced a job training and stipend scheme for youth, tentatively named 'Ladka Bhau' Yojana, days after it introduced a monthly financial assistance scheme for eligible women.
Shinde declared broad features of the new scheme, primarily targeting men, at Pandharpur in Solapur district on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"Some people said that 'Ladki Bahin Yojana' (for women) has been launched; what about 'Ladka Bhau' (beloved brother)? We are now announcing a scheme for Ladka Bhau where job seekers who are class 12 pass will receive Rs 6,000, diploma holders will get Rs 8,000, and those with a bachelor's degree will get Rs 10,000. They will receive this stipend from the government during their on-job training in the industry," Shinde told reporters.
The candidate will do the apprenticeship and get a job. Simultaneously, the industry will benefit from the trained manpower, he said, adding that the apprenticeship will be funded by the state government.
"This is the first time in history that the state government has started such a scheme," the chief minister said.
Addressing concerns about unemployment, Shinde emphasised that this initiative aims to provide a solution.

More From This Section

Andhra CM Naidu meets Amit Shah, briefs him on state's fiscal issues

Govt looks to speed up visa issuance for Chinese technicians: Report

I&B ministry plans to set up mega Hollywood-like movie production studio

News updates: Karnataka puts on hold Bill for reservation in private sector firms for Kannadigas

Nobody can avoid destiny, death is inevitable: Bhole Baba on Hathras mishap

"The state government will pay the stipend during the youth's apprenticeship in the industry," he added.
Under the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme announced in the state Budget, married, divorced, and destitute women aged 21-60 will receive Rs 1,500 per month, with the annual family income of beneficiaries capped at Rs 2.5 lakh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Mumbai's 1st underground Metro line to start from July 24, says BJP's Tawde

12 naxals killed in encounter with police on Maha-Chhattisgarh border

Maha CM Shinde announces 'Ladla Bhai Yojana' ahead of Assembly Polls 2024

'Ajit Pawar's NCP behind BJP's poor show': RSS magazine on Maha LS polls

Ajit Pawar's NCP faces setback as top leaders resign to join Sharad Pawar

Topics : Maharashtra Maharashtra Assembly Elections Maharashtra government Job job programmes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 18 2024 | 3:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HolidayStocks to Watch TodayMuharram 2024 QuotesDoda Terror AttackLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayDevshayani Ekadashi 2024Silver Trading Strategy TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon