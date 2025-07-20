UIDAI plans to start biometric update of children through schools soon

Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) CEO Bhuvnesh Kumar has said that the platform is working towards starting biometric updates of children through schools after two months, news agency PTI said in a report on Sunday.
Currently, over 70 million children are yet to update their biometrics for Aadhaar, said Kumar, adding that it is mandatory for everyone above the age of five years. The technology is currently in the testing phase and is likely to be ready in 45-60 days, Kumar said.
UIDAI will be sending biometric machines to each district where they will be rotated from one school to another.
Completion of biometric updates
It is important to complete Mandatory Biometric Update (MBU) in a timely manner to maintain accuracy and reliability of childrens' biometric data. According to the existing rules, Aadhaar number will be deactivated if MBU is not completed even after the child is 7 years of age.
Also Read
If the MBU is done after seven years of age, the person will be liable to pay ₹100 for the update. The process is free between 5-7 years of age. A second mandatory biometric update is required around age 15, to account for physical changes that affect accuracy.
Kumar told PTI that UIDAI plans to further extend the project for the second MBU at the age of 15 years.
Why Aadhar update matters
Updated biometric information in Aadhaar helps improve ease of living by enabling smooth access to multiple services, including school admissions, entrance exam registrations, scholarships, and Direct Benefit Transfer schemes.
Enhancing Aadhaar services
UIDAI is also working on improving the Aadhaar ecosystem’s usability and security. It has introduced features like document upload capability, face authentication, and AI-based de-duplication tools. These features aim to make Aadhaar-based identity verification more seamless.
Integration of biometric updates into school systems is likely to make Aadhaar more responsive to the evolving needs of India’s younger population.