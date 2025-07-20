Sunday, July 20, 2025 | 04:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Apple, Croma asked by consumer panel to refund customer's iPhone cost

Apple, Croma asked by consumer panel to refund customer's iPhone cost

Mumbai's District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission ruled that the manufacturer (Apple) mentioning 'unauthorised modifications' is not a resolution to a customer's grievance

apple, apple logo

According to the PTI report, the complainant died while the proceedings were still ongoing. (Photo: Reuters)

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2025 | 3:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A consumer panel in Mumbai asked Apple India and Croma to refund the cost of an iPhone to a customer for not being able to fix a microphone defect. According to a PTI report, earlier this month, the panel said both the manufacturer and seller are jointly liable for the defective product and should refund ₹65,264 to the customer - who is now deceased.

'Both manufacturer and seller jointly liable'

Mumbai's District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission ruled that the manufacturer (Apple) mentioning 'unauthorised modifications' is not a resolution to a customer's grievance. It further said that even the seller (Croma) cannot evade responsibility by simply blaming the manufacturer for the defect.
 
 
The panel reportedly said it was the duty of both the seller and manufacturer to ensure the credibility of the product that was sold through them. It said the "principle of vicarious liability squarely applies", as the seller stands in a position of trust and derives commercial benefit from the sale.

Grievance was not addressed

The complainant had bought an iPhone 11 from a Croma's Mumbai store in 2021. Shortly after the purchase, the user found out that the device's speakerphone was not functioning during calls. The device kept flashing prompts like "no speech from mic". 

Also Read

Apple, Apple iphone

Apple reseller Ample to grow revenue by a third as it expands, says CEO

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate on Mac

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate now available on Apple Macs: File size, price, more

Mark Zuckerberg

Meta hires two key Apple AI researchers after poaching their boss

iPhone 16 pro

iPhone 17 series: Titanium frames to A19 chips, what to expect from Apple

iOS 26: 3 smart visual tools for screenshots

iOS 26: Apple brings smart visual tools for screenshots and quick actions

 
On approaching Apple, the complainant was denied repairs as the company said that 'unauthorised modifications' were made on the device. Despite various attempts, neither party addressed the grievance.
 
According to the PTI report, the complainant died while the proceedings were still ongoing. The complaint was continued by his legal heirs.

Clearing stance

Apple India later admitted to the issue with the microphone but reiterated that the device had unauthorised modifications because of which warranty was denied. Croma, on the other hand, failed to appear for the proceedings.
 
The panel concluded that both the manufacturer and the seller are "jointly and severally liable for the defective product".
 
According to the PTI report, the commission asked both the opposite parties to refund the cost of the iPhone, along with a 6 per cent interest per annum from the date of the complaint until the date of actual payment. The companies also have to pay ₹15,000 as compensation for mental agony and ₹2,000 for legal expenses.

More From This Section

Parliament, New Parliament

All-party meet: Oppn raises Trump's remarks, SIR; govt assures discussion

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to visit UK, Maldives from July 23-26 to strengthen ties: MEA

Fauja Singh

World's oldest marathoner Fauja Singh cremated with state honours in Beas

Vaccine

ICMR invites EoIs for tech transfer to commercialise malaria vaccine

Explosion

Teen injured as IED planted by Naxalites explodes in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Topics : Apple Apple India Croma consumer rights Public grievances

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 20 2025 | 3:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayReliance Industries Q1 Results Gold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon