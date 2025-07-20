Sunday, July 20, 2025 | 02:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / World's oldest marathoner Fauja Singh cremated with state honours in Beas

World's oldest marathoner Fauja Singh cremated with state honours in Beas

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and Minister Mohinder Bhagat attended the funeral

Fauja Singh

A largely nonchalant Fauja Singh had spent a better part of his running career in Britain and returned to his roots just about three years ago after retiring | Photo: Facebook

Press Trust of India Jalandhar
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 20 2025 | 2:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

World's oldest marathoner Fauja Singh, known by the nickname 'Turbaned Tornado', was cremated on Sunday with full state honours here in Beas, his native village.

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and Minister Mohinder Bhagat attended the funeral.

Fauja Singh's son Harvinder Singh lit the funeral pyre.

Fauja Singh was 114 when he was hit by a SUV being driven by Canada-based Amritpal Singh Dhillon on July 14. 

He was crossing the Jalandhar-Pathankot highway when the incident occurred.

Also Read

travel agents

NAPA seeks stricter checks on travel ads as Punjabis fall to trafficking

Enforcement Directorate, ED

ED raids Punjab de-addiction centres in 'illegal' drugs sale case

Narcotics, drugs

Over 22,000 narcotic smugglers held in Punjab's anti drug campaign

Fauja Singh

Fauja Singh hit-and-run case: NRI driver arrested, SUV seized in Punjab

Bhagwant Mann, Bhagwant, Punjab CM

Anti-sacrilege bill will deter future desecration of scriptures: Punjab CM

Governor Kataria recalled how Fauja Singh walked with him during a Nasha Mukt yatra an anti-drug campaign last year. He said that after walking for 1 km, he asked him to stop but to his surprise, Fauja Singh insisted that they walk.

 

Mourners started thronging Fauja Singh's house in Beas early in the day.

His body was kept in a glass casket with his photograph beside it to allow the people to take a last look at the running legend.

Later, his body was carried in a decked-up hearse to the cremation ground.

A long procession trailed behind it, with Congress MLAs Pargat Singh, Rana Gurjeet Singh, and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Daljit Singh Cheema walking in it. 

Fauja Singh's career as a marathon runner began when he was 89. He would go on to become a global icon, gaining the nickname 'Turbaned Tornado' for his endurance and athleticism.

Fauja Singh became the first centenarian to complete a marathon, earning multiple records while participating in international events.

He ran in marathons in London, New York and Hong Kong.

Among the most memorable of his runs was in 2011 when he turned 100. The invitational meet in Toronto was named in his honour, and he broke several world records for his age group.

A largely nonchalant Fauja Singh had spent a better part of his running career in Britain and returned to his roots just about three years ago after retiring. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Vaccine

ICMR invites EoIs for tech transfer to commercialise malaria vaccine

Parliament, New Parliament

All-party meet: Oppn raises Trump's remarks, SIR in Bihar, Pahalgam attack

Explosion

Teen injured as IED planted by Naxalites explodes in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Supreme Court, SC

Plea in SC seeks 'right to know' on product quality, seller details

Anantnag: Pilgrims ride on mules on their way towards the holy cave shrine of ‘Amarnath', in Anantnag district, Jammu and Kashmir

Amarnath Yatra: Fresh batch of over 4,000 pilgrims leaves from Jammu

Topics : Punjab Bhagwant Mann Marathon

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 20 2025 | 2:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayReliance Industries Q1 Results Gold-Silver Rate TodayReliance Jio Q1 ResultsUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon