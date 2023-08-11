Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.37%)
65447.86 -240.32
Nifty (-0.44%)
19456.40 -86.70
Nifty Smallcap (0.01%)
5369.10 + 0.50
Nifty Midcap (-0.05%)
37987.55 -20.05
Nifty Bank (-0.46%)
44337.00 -204.80
Heatmap

UK announces 95,000-pound new funding to tackle pro-Khalistani extremism

The announcement on the new funding comes amid growing concerns in India over increasing activities of pro-Khalistani elements in the UK

UK

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2023 | 11:37 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The United Kingdom's Security Minister, Tom Tugendhat has announced a new funding of 95,000 pound (around Rs 1 crore) to enhance Britain's capability to tackle "pro-Khalistan extremism".
The British High Commission said this in a readout on Tugendhat's three-day visit to India that began on Thursday.
The announcement on the new funding comes amid growing concerns in India over increasing activities of pro-Khalistani elements in the UK.
Tugendhat is in India to bolster bilateral cooperation on security initiatives and attend the G20 anti-corruption ministerial meeting.
"During a meeting with India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, in New Delhi on Thursday, Tugendhat announced the new funding to enhance the UK's capability to tackle Pro-Khalistan Extremism," the high commission said.
It said the 95,000 pound investment will enhance the government's understanding of the threat posed by "pro-Khalistan extremism", complementing the joint work already underway between the UK and India through the joint-extremism task force.

Also Read

NSA Ajit Doval likely to meet UK counterpart Tim Barrow in Delhi today

US NSA meets Doval in Saudi Arabia, next meeting in Australia this month

NSA Doval meets top Chinese diplomat in S Africa, discusses bilateral ties

Attack by Khalistanis on San Francisco consulate deeply regrettable: US

Take public action against extremist elements threatening UK: NSA Doval

Reaching for the Moon: Russia's Luna-25 in race with ISRO's Chandrayaan-3

After tomatoes, now onion likely to get costlier by September on low supply

India, Italy to sign MoU in defence sector soon: Ambassador Vincenzo Luca

Congress calls LS MPs meet today to discuss suspension of LoP Chowdhury

IMD Weather Today (Aug 11): Heavy rainfall prediction in these states

"The living bridge between India and the UK reflects our deep and enduring friendship. As the world's oldest and largest democracies, we have many shared opportunities to make the world a safer and more prosperous place," Tugendhat said.
"A deeper partnership between our two nations means we can more effectively tackle the security threats we both face. I'm committed to working together to enhance our understanding of and capabilities against extremism --whatever form it takes," he said.
The minister said he is delighted to be attending the G-20 meeting.
"Corruption also harms our prosperity, damages our society and threatens our national security. I am delighted to be attending the G20 anti-corruption ministerial meeting, presided over by India, to continue strengthening global resilience and cracking down on its corrosive influence," he said.
Before travelling to Kolkata for the G20 meeting, which will take place on Saturday, Tugendhat is scheduled to visit the headquarters of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to discuss joint challenges posed by child sexual exploitation and abuse, and fraud.
He will also meet National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, the high commission said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Britain Pro-Khalistan terrorists Khalistan issue fundings

First Published: Aug 11 2023 | 11:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesAir India New LogoTop Headlines TodayStock to Watch TodayMSCI Global Standard Index ReviewGold-Silver PriceHCL Tech Share PriceIndependence Day 2023India-Russian Crude OilUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Muttiah Muralitharan's Ceylon Beverages to set up plant for cans in DharwadNCLT approves Zee Entertainment-Sony India merger, dismisses all objections

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Manipur CM should be sacked, says Gaurav GogoiRBI MPC LIVE: FY24 GDP growth projection unchanged at 6.5%, says Guv Das

Technology News

India's laptop import restrictions smell like bureaucratic desperationVoot, JioCinema merged; users now free to switch from one platform to other

Economy News

Rupee rises by 5 paise to 82.80 against US dollar ahead of MPC announcementRupee eyes RBI monetary policy decision, US inflation data to follow
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon