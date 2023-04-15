close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Unacceptable, will not tolerate this behaviour, says UK parliamentarian

I think first of all it is unacceptable that any mission should be attacked and I'm glad that they've taken some very strong steps to making sure that that message is out there loud and clear

ANI Asia
Verma, Sandy Verma

Photo: Twitter

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2023 | 8:32 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

United Kingdom House of Lords Member Baroness Verma on Saturday called the attack on Indian High Commission in London "unacceptable", adding that the vandalism of any mission in her country would not be tolerated.

"I think first of all it is unacceptable that any mission should be attacked and I'm glad that they've taken some very strong steps to making sure that that message is out there loud and clear. We will not tolerate the behaviour that was seen against any mission and particularly a mission that I'm so closely connected with because of my own roots," Baroness Verma told ANI.

The House of Lords member added that the government has taken the incident seriously. "The police have taken it exceptionally seriously and I'm glad that there will be no tolerance of this kind of behaviour from anyone," she said.

In March this year, the Indian community in Britain erupted in anger following the vandalism of the Indian High Commission in London and the desecration of the Tricolour by Khalistani supporters. This led to an unprecedented outpouring of support from the diverse Indian community in Britain.

Born in Amritsar, Baroness Sandip Verma was part of the UK Parliamentary delegation that called on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and held discussions over historical, business, and people-to-people ties between both nations.

Talking about the meeting, Baroness Verma said Vice President Dhankhar is an incredibly knowledgeable person. They discussed moving closer ties with new technologies and collaboration with UK and India.

Also Read

US theorist to pay $50mn over false claims about 2012 school shooting

India panel to favour linking local gas prices to crude basket: Report

Indian-American Richard Verma confirmed for top State Dept position

Indian American Richard Verma to be Dy Secy of US State Department

Case registered in Delhi over protest at Indian High Commission in London

Four held in Punjab for harbouring Khalistani sympathiser Amritpal Singh

K'taka polls: Siddaramaiah denied ticket from Kolar, local leader fielded

Rajasthan govt committed to development not 'danga', says Gehlot's office

Democracy suffering, every tenet of Constitution compromised: Delhi CM

Bommai has assets worth Rs 49.70 cr in his name, reveals election affidavit

"There was a lot of positive talk around, all of the opportunities that are arising in India the trajectory that India is on, which is wonderful to see and the growth pattern for India allows all of us to see how we can have greater stronger relationships. It was a very positive meeting, and I know that my colleagues and I thoroughly enjoyed meeting His Excellency, the Vice President," she added.

Baroness Verma made the above remarks at a business conference -- 'Breaking Barriers To Trade: Delhi Chapter' -- an event where women entrepreneurs from India, UK and Uganda, gathered in New Delhi on Saturday.

She also expressed her views on the recent telephonic conversation between PM Narendra Modi and UK PM Rishi Sunak and believes both leaders know how to build stronger closer relationships.

"I think both value each other's country's contributions. I think we have a wonderfully large diaspora in the UK. It's a living bridge between India and UK and of course, our own Prime Minister in the UK is of Indian origin, but he governs the country. He has to look at the best interests of the whole country. And I think both Prime Ministers understand that and that's why working together working and closely building and strengthening those ties is critical. And I have faith that we will actually genuinely go from strength to strength," she added.

Topics : indian high commission | London

First Published: Apr 15 2023 | 8:32 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon