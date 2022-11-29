India panel to favour linking local gas prices to crude basket: Report

-
-
India's natural gas price review panel is set to favour linking the price of most local output to an Indian crude basket with a cap of $6.50 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) to shield consumers from the volatility in global markets, sources said.
In September India set up a panel headed by energy expert Kirit Parikh to review the India's gas pricing formula to ensure fair prices to consumers after state-set prices of gas from old fields and a ceiling price for output from difficult blocks rose to a record high.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Tom Hogue)
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, November 29 2022. 09:23 IST
