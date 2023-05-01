close

Union Home Minister Shah holds massive roadshow in poll-bound Karnataka

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday held a massive roadshow here, waving at a large enthusiastic crowd along the route, as he sought people's support, ahead of May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka

Press Trust of India Gubbi (K'taka)
Amit Shah, Home Minister

Photo: Twitter

2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 3:14 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday held a massive roadshow here, waving at a large enthusiastic crowd along the route, as he sought people's support, ahead of the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka.

Shah, standing on a specially designed vehicle accompanied by Tumakur Member of Parliament G S Basavaraj and other leaders, was greeted by people gathered on the sides of the roads and on nearby buildings.

A large number of party workers walked along with Shah's vehicle holding BJP flags and shouting slogans praising BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, amid drum sounds.

At the end of the road shadow here in Tumakuru district, the Home Minister urged people to vote for the BJP candidate, and to ensure that a "double engine government" under the leadership of Modi comes to power.

Former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai have done a lot of work for Karnataka, he said, adding that the BJP government has ended four per cent Muslim reservation and has increased the quota of Vokkaligas, Lingayats, and SC/STs.

"If Congress comes to power, they will take back all these reservations (hiked) and once again bring in Muslim reservations. Do you want four per cent Muslim reservation? (to come back)", he asked.

Highlighting measures taken by the BJP government for the benefit of Areca nut farmers, Shah said: "If you ensure a double engine government comes to power in Karnataka, Modi ji will once again become Prime Minister in 2024".

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Karnataka Election

First Published: May 01 2023 | 5:00 PM IST

