close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Forest official bumped up surveillance in Gondia amid movement of elephant

Amid presence of a herd of 15 to 16 elephants in Maharashtra's Gondia district, forest authorities have increased patrolling and monitoring in region to prevent man-animal conflict, an official said

Press Trust of India Gondia
elephant

Photo: Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 2:56 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Amid the presence of a herd of 15 to 16 elephants in Maharashtra's Gondia district, the forest authorities have increased patrolling and monitoring in the region to prevent man-animal conflict, an official said on Monday.

Last year alone, the administration in Gondia spent Rs 61.26 lakh towards compensation for the damages caused by jumbos, while it has also additionally spent on increased patrolling, monitoring, public awareness campaign etc., the official said.

The herd arrived at Gondia border on April 26 from neighbouring Gadchiroli, where they reached in December last year, Navegaon's assistant conservator of forest Dada Raut said.

The jumbos had travelled from Odisha to Chhattisgarh, from where they entered Maharashtra's Gadchiroli, he said.

"As on Sunday, the herd was located near National Highway 53 in Sadak Arjuni and was moving towards the highway, from where it may head towards Jambdi and Murdoli ranges," the official said.

The presence of the pachyderms has kept officials on their toes, as regular monitoring and patrolling has been increased and public awareness drives are also being conducted in surrounding villages, he said.

Also Read

Open-source platform 'Home Assistant' to get new voice assistant in 2023

BJP to plummet by 100 seats in 2024 Lok Sabha polls: Sanjay Raut

Hearing in money-laundering case against Sanjay Raut adjourned till Feb 27

Mumbai court to pronounce order on Sena MP Raut's bail plea on Nov 9

Chhattisgarh govt to introduce reservation bill within two days: Baghel

Centre revises nutritional standards for kids' food safety schemes

CM Patel greets people on Gujarat Foundation Day; skips official function

IAF chief embarks on 4-day Sri Lanka visit in a bid to boost defense ties

FinMin wants PSBs to enhance recovery rate from written-off accounts to 40%

India is termed cultural continuum because of its oneness: TN Guv RN Ravi

Deputy Field Director of Navegaon Nagzira Tiger Reserve (NNTR) Pavan Jepf said, We can't predict the movement of elephants whether they will make the national park their home or return to where they came from."

However, in view of the extended stay of the herd, the forest authorities are considering making changes in the management and planning, he said.

The department has spent Rs 61.26 lakh towards compensation in 277 cases in 2022-23, including Rs 20 lakh in case of human deaths, Rs 27.72 lakh for crop damages, Rs 32,000 cattle casualties and Rs 13.22 lakh for property losses, ACF Raut said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Maharashta forest

First Published: May 01 2023 | 4:53 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Back in action: HAL's ALH Dhruv helicopters begin flying operations

HAL's helicopter production line is full for the next three years in building Dhruv ALH for the military
2 min read

Orange & Purple Cap holder list; PBKS, MI defeated CSK, RR yesterday

Virat Kohli
2 min read

Exports to UAE expected to reach $50 bn by 2026-27, on back of FTA

Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read

Stagflation is the risk that eludes investors mispricing financial markets

Chart
7 min read

US FDA panel backs restricted use of AstraZeneca's prostate cancer drug

Illustration: Reuters
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

3 yrs post Galwan, Chinese strategist 'explains' border tensions with India

LAC, Ladakh
4 min read
Premium

Release of Saharsa's strongman exposes caste fault lines in Bihar

Anand Mohan
4 min read

Centre blocks 14 apps in J-K used by terrorists to receive messages: Report

Illustration: Binay Sinha
2 min read
Premium

State scan: A sounding board for 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh

Yogi Adityanath with BJP MP Hema Malini
4 min read
Premium

Politics to the rescue: Hakki Pikkis tribes of Karnataka in war-hit Sudan

India brought home another 229 of its citizens from war-torn Sudan on Sunday PHOTO: PTI
5 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon