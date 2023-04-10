close

Unseasonal rains damaged crops over 7,400 hectares in 5 districts: Fadnavis

Unseasonal rain in the last two days damaged crops over 7,400 hectares in five districts of the western Vidarbha region in Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2023 | 6:38 PM IST
Unseasonal rain in the last two days damaged crops over 7,400 hectares in five districts of the western Vidarbha region in Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday.

The intermittent showers affected crops in Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal, Washim and Buldana districts.

Crops over 7,400 hectares are damaged. The damage assessment is completed on 3,243 hectares. The remaining assessment will be completed soon. As many as 7,596 farmers have been affected by the unseasonal showers, Fadnavis told reporters in Amravati district after holding review meetings.

It is observed that certain villages in specific areas in the state have been frequently affected by unseasonal showers in the last few years.

"We are working to find some solution to the new challenge of climate change, the deputy CM said.

Fadnavis said the kin of those killed in the Akola tree fall incident would get financial assistance from the state.

"The government has also decided to bear the entire medical treatment expenses of the 35 injured persons, who had taken shelter in the temple (on which the tree collapsed), he added.

At least seven persons were killed and 37 others injured when a tree fell on a tin shed under which people were standing in a temple premises after heavy wind and rains in Paras village in Akola district on Sunday night.

Notably, the Maharashtra cabinet recently decided to treat unseasonal rains as a natural calamity in the event of continuous 10 mm rainfall for a minimum of five days and losses of more than 33 per cent to crops.

Topics : Devendra Fadnavis | Unseasonal rains | Crop damages | Maharashtra

First Published: Apr 10 2023 | 3:50 PM IST

