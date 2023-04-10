Unseasonal rains damaged crops over 7,400 hectares in 5 districts: Fadnavis

Unseasonal rain in the last two days damaged crops over 7,400 hectares in five districts of the western Vidarbha region in Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday.

The intermittent showers affected crops in Amravati, Akola, Yavatmal, Washim and Buldana districts.

Crops over 7,400 hectares are damaged. The damage assessment is completed on 3,243 hectares. The remaining assessment will be completed soon. As many as 7,596 farmers have been affected by the unseasonal showers, Fadnavis told reporters in Amravati district after holding review meetings.

It is observed that certain villages in specific areas in the state have been frequently affected by unseasonal showers in the last few years.

"We are working to find some solution to the new challenge of climate change, the deputy CM said.

Fadnavis said the kin of those killed in the Akola tree fall incident would get financial assistance from the state.

Also Read Unseasonal rains destroyed crops on 13,729 ha in 8 districts: Fadnavis Unseasonal rain, crop losses could keep India's food inflation high IFC invests Rs 300 cr in agro-chemical firm Crystal Crop Protection Extortion calls made investor drop Rs 6,000 cr Maha plan last yr: Fadnavis Govt must help farmers with crop loss due to unseasonal rain: Anil Deshmukh Covid patients' blood shows who is likely to become severely ill: Study Rahul must clarify Azad's charge on meeting 'undesirable businessmen': BJP Face masks mandatory in civic-run hospitals in Mumbai as Covid cases rise Align with govt's vision to keep women, youth safe from harm: Irani to Meta Every day Azad falls to new depths to demonstrate his loyalty to Modi: Cong

"The government has also decided to bear the entire medical treatment expenses of the 35 injured persons, who had taken shelter in the temple (on which the tree collapsed), he added.

At least seven persons were killed and 37 others injured when a tree fell on a tin shed under which people were standing in a temple premises after heavy wind and rains in Paras village in Akola district on Sunday night.

Notably, the Maharashtra cabinet recently decided to treat unseasonal rains as a natural calamity in the event of continuous 10 mm rainfall for a minimum of five days and losses of more than 33 per cent to crops.