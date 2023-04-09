close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Govt must help farmers with crop loss due to unseasonal rain: Anil Deshmukh

A huge stock of cotton was lying with the farmers. Cotton was imported in a large quantity and the growers in Maharashtra did not get a proper price for their produce, he said

Press Trust of India Nagpur
Photo: ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2023 | 4:38 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Anil Deshmukh on Sunday asked the Maharashtra government to help the orange and sweet lime growers affected by unseasonal rains and cotton farmers who were not getting the right price for their produce.

Former Maharashtra minister Deshmukh was addressing a press conference in Nagpur to inform about the 'Vajramuth' rally of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which comprises the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT), to be held here on April 16.

To a query on unseasonal rains in Vidarbha and other parts of Maharashtra over the last few days and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis currentlty on a visit to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, Deshmukh said while the farmers are facing trouble, the CM, his deputy and other government leaders have gone for "dev darshan" (to seek blessings of God).

"It is not wrong, one can go for 'dev darshan', but the problems faced by farmers should not be ignored. In such times, the government should be there to address their problems," he said.

Deshmukh claimed the cotton growers in Vidarbha and Marathwada regions were in trouble.

A huge stock of cotton was lying with the farmers. Cotton was imported in a large quantity and the growers in Maharashtra did not get a proper price for their produce, he said.

Also Read

Shinde-Fadnavis govt reverses half a dozen decisions of MVA dispensation

Vehicles bought under Nirbhaya Fund diverted for security to Shinde faction

Rs 100 crore extortion case: Anil Deshmukh's bail plea deferred till Dec 6

MLA Nitin Deshmukh in spat with police; Shinde says won't be arrested

MVA's collapse, its aftermath kept political pot boiling in Maha in 2022

Consumer prices of gas tumble as utilities slash PNG and CNG prices

Stalin wants Tamil to be included in CRPF written test, writes to Amit Shah

Max temperature to rise by 3-5 degrees Celsius during next 3-5 days: IMD

PM Modi meets Oscar-winning The Elephant Whisperers' couple Bomman, Bellie

BJP on Mission South, eyes bigger share of 130 LS seats in southern states

The NCP demands that the government come forward to help the cotton growers in the state, he said.

Deshmukh also said that orange and sweet lime growers from Vidarbha, who had faced losses due to unseasonal rains, were still waiting for compensation.

The NCP leader also said that preparations for the MVA's rally scheduled on April 16 were in full swing.

It will be a huge rally which would be addressed by two prominent leaders of each constituent of the MVA, he said.

The opposition alliance has planned to hold joint rallies in all seven revenue divisions of the state.

The first rally of MVA was held in Aurangabad on April 2.

State NCP chief Jayant Patil last month said the "message of unity needs to percolate to the grassroots," while admitting the MVA faces a double challenge of defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party by staying united as well as strengthening its own grassroot cadre.

This process will smoothen after the MVA holds joint rallies in the state, Patil had said.

Topics : Maharashta | Maharashtra government | Maharashtra farmers

First Published: Apr 09 2023 | 4:20 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon