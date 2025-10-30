Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 03:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / UP approves 38 private logistics, warehousing projects worth ₹2,600 cr

UP approves 38 private logistics, warehousing projects worth ₹2,600 cr

According to the UP State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA), the projects will come in Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Rampur and other cities

warehouse

As many as five projects totalling an investment of Rs 400 crore have been issued with unique identity markers to track progress (Photo: Shutterstock)

Virendra Singh Rawat Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 3:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Uttar Pradesh (UP) has approved 38 private logistics and warehousing projects worth Rs 2,600 crore in multiple cities, according to a senior officer of a state agency.
 
These projects are part of UP Warehousing & Logistics Policy 2022, which offers incentives, tax exemptions and financial support to investors. The policy promotes multi-modal logistics hubs, warehousing clusters, cold-storage units and distribution centres in all 75 districts of the state.
 
According to the UP State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA), the projects will come in Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Rampur and other cities.
 
"This is a major step toward achieving UP’s $1 trillion economy goal. Aligning with this vision, UPSIDA is prioritising the logistics and warehousing sector,” a senior official said.
 
 
As many as five projects totalling an investment of Rs 400 crore have been issued with unique identity markers to track progress.

Also Read

boat capsized, boat

Woman drowns, 8 missing after boat capsizes in UP's Bahraich, rescue ops on

Mayawati

Muslims should support BSP instead of SP, Congress to defeat BJP: Mayawati

sugarcane farmers

UP hikes sugarcane price to ₹400 per quintal for early-maturing varieties

Fire, Budaun Fire

One dead after massive fire breaks out in Moradabad hotel, 16 rescued

Prayagraj journalist murder: Main accused arrested after encounter

Prayagraj journalist murder: Main accused arrested after encounter

 
UPSIDA is expanding industrial land banks and equipping them with modern infrastructure to offer ‘plug-and-play’ manufacturing templates to domestic and global investors. UPSIDA has a budgetary allocation Rs 6,190 crore in FY26 for roads, water and sewerage systems, and power supply in industrial enclaves. The allocation was Rs 415 crore in FY24.
 
As many as 114 acres of industrial land were allotted across UP in FY18 and the figure surged five-fold to 526 acres in FY25, said the UPSIDA official.
 
In FY26, UPSIDA has allotted 88 acres through 261 plots. "This influx of investment is expected to generate large-scale employment and strengthen the state’s industrial ecosystem," he said.

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi, Vice prez pay tributes to spiritual leader Muthuramalinga Thevar

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

India saw over 1.7 mn deaths from PM2.5 pollution in 2022: Lancet report

Bhavish Aggarwal, founder & CEO, Ola Electric | photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Engineer suicide: Karnataka HC asks Ola Electric CEO to cooperate in probe

Nadia: A motorcyclist rides through a road amid rain triggered by Cyclone Montha, in Nadia, West Bengal, Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Cyclone Montha weakens, IMD warns of heavy rain in parts of Bengal

Kurnool Bus Fire, Bus Fire, Fire, Bus Accident

Andhra bus fire accident: Police suspect involvement of a third vehicle

Topics : Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh government Warehousing Warehousing sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 3:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayTop Stocks To BuyBSFI Summit 2025 LIVEQ2 Results TodayOrkla vs Lenskart IPOLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon