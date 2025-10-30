Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 02:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / India saw over 1.7 mn deaths from PM2.5 pollution in 2022: Lancet report

India saw over 1.7 mn deaths from PM2.5 pollution in 2022: Lancet report

An international team of 128 experts from 71 academic institutions and UN agencies, led by University College London, was involved in producing the ninth edition of the report

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

The findings assume significance against a backdrop of Delhi seeing consistently high levels of air pollution, with air quality shifting between "poor" and "very poor" over the past few days (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 2:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Human-caused PM2.5 pollution was responsible for more than 1.7 million deaths in India in 2022 -- up by 38 per cent since 2010 -- with use of fossil fuels contributing to 44 per cent of the deaths, according to a global report published by The Lancet journal.

Use of petrol for road transport contributed to 269,000 deaths, the '2025 Report of The Lancet Countdown on Health and Climate Change' said.

Estimates also suggest that premature mortality in 2022 due to outdoor air pollution in India translated into a financial loss of USD 339.4 billion -- about 9.5 per cent of the country's GDP.

 

An international team of 128 experts from 71 academic institutions and UN agencies, led by University College London, was involved in producing the ninth edition of the report.

Published ahead of the 30th UN Conference of the Parties (COP30), the report provides the most comprehensive assessment to date of the connections between climate change and health, the authors said.

Also Read

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Air quality turns 'severe' in Delhi as smog thickens; AQI crosses 400 mark

pollution, stubble burning

Punjab records 283 stubble burning cases, highest single-day spike

Delhi Air Pollution

Air purifier sales surge as Delhi-NCR battles severe air pollution

anti smog gun, Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor' despite cloud seeding trials

stubble burning

From despair to action: How India can put an end to stubble burningpremium

The findings assume significance against a backdrop of Delhi seeing consistently high levels of air pollution, with air quality shifting between "poor" and "very poor" over the past few days.

Cloud-seeding trials were conducted in parts of the national capital, such as Burari, Karol Bagh, and Mayur Vihar, over the past week in an attempt to address pollution. However, environmentalists describe it as a "short-term measure" that fails to tackle the root causes of the city's degrading air quality.

"There were over 1,718,000 deaths attributable to anthropogenic air pollution (PM2.5) in 2022 in India, an increase of 38 per cent since 2010. Fossil fuels (coal and liquid gas) contributed to 752,000 (44 per cent) of these deaths in 2022," the authors wrote in a country-related data sheet, accompanying the Lancet report.

They found fossil fuels continued to account for nearly all of road transport energy in India (96 per cent), and electricity accounted for only 0.3 per cent.

As of 2022, coal still made up nearly half of the total energy supply (46 per cent) and three-fourths of total electricity in India, while renewables made up two per cent and 10 per cent, respectively, the report said.

The authors added that a continued over-reliance on fossil fuels and failure to adapt to climate change is costing people's lives, health, and livelihoods. An analysis of national policies also reveals that India's preparedness for a low-carbon transition reduced by two per cent from 2023.

An average of 10,200 deaths every year during 2020-2024 in India could be traced to PM2.5 pollution from forest fires -- an increase of 28 per cent from rates during 2003-2012, according to the findings.

Further, 18 per cent of household energy came from electricity in 2022, while 58 per cent came from "highly polluting" solid biofuels.

Household air pollution due to the use of polluting fuels was associated with an estimated 113 deaths per one lakh population, with death rates seen to be higher in rural, compared to urban areas.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Bhavish Aggarwal, founder & CEO, Ola Electric | photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Engineer suicide: Karnataka HC asks Ola Electric CEO to cooperate in probe

Nadia: A motorcyclist rides through a road amid rain triggered by Cyclone Montha, in Nadia, West Bengal, Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Cyclone Montha weakens, IMD warns of heavy rain in parts of Bengal

Kurnool Bus Fire, Bus Fire, Fire, Bus Accident

Andhra bus fire accident: Police suspect involvement of a third vehicle

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Shah announces 'Bharat Parv 2025' to mark Sardar Patel's 150th anniversary

EVM, Election, Maharashtra Election

No provision for use of VVPATs in local body polls: Maharashtra SEC

Topics : air pollution Air pollution study Lancet report health problems

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 2:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayTop Stocks To BuyBSFI Summit 2025 LIVEQ2 Results TodayOrkla vs Lenskart IPOLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon