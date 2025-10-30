Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / PM Modi, Vice prez pay tributes to spiritual leader Muthuramalinga Thevar

PM Modi, Vice prez pay tributes to spiritual leader Muthuramalinga Thevar

Thevar was a leader for all communities and faiths, who even gave away his own lands for the welfare of others, Radhakrishnan recalled

Modi, Narendra Modi

In his social media post, Prime Minister Modi said Thevar was a towering figure with a deep impact on India's social and political life (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to freedom fighter and spiritual leader Pasumpon Thiru. Muthuramalinga Thevar on his birth anniversary, recalling his contributions to the freedom struggle.

Radhakrishnan said Thevar was a great warrior, fearless fighter, and revered saint.

"Pasumpon Thiru. Muthuramalinga Thevar was a true Desa Bhakt (patriot) who dedicated his life to the nation and its people. A devoted follower of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, he embodied courage, sacrifice, and patriotism in thought and action," he said on X.

He was a leader for all communities and faiths, who even gave away his own lands for the welfare of others, Radhakrishnan recalled.

 

"A voracious reader and a powerful orator, he inspired the masses through his words and deeds. He fought against British atrocities, endured imprisonment for the nation, and remained undefeated in every election he contested - earning the unwavering love and faith of the people," he said.

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi, Modi

If NDA comes to power in Bihar, there will be no migration: PM Modi

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi, Rahul, Shah, and Nadda to address public rallies in Bihar today

PM Modi, Narendra Modi

India to be steady lighthouse for global rough seas: PM Narendra Modi

In this screengrab from a video posted on Oct. 29, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the gathering during the Maritime Leaders Conclave, in Mumbai. (@NarendraModi via PTI Photo)

India's maritime sector has transformed, now driving growth: PM Modi

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Rahul Gandhi says he wants 'made in Bihar', not 'made in China' on phones

He said he feels privileged to have been participating in Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar Jayanti for the past 25 years, "and as Vice President of India, it gives me immense happiness to once again join this year's celebration during my maiden visit to Tamil Nadu," he underlined.

In his social media post, Prime Minister Modi said Thevar was a towering figure with a deep impact on India's social and political life.

"His unwavering commitment to justice, equality and the welfare of the poor and farmers continues to inspire generations. He stood for dignity, unity and self-respect, blending deep spirituality with an unshakeable resolve to serve society," Modi wrote.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

India saw over 1.7 mn deaths from PM2.5 pollution in 2022: Lancet report

Bhavish Aggarwal, founder & CEO, Ola Electric | photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Engineer suicide: Karnataka HC asks Ola Electric CEO to cooperate in probe

Nadia: A motorcyclist rides through a road amid rain triggered by Cyclone Montha, in Nadia, West Bengal, Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Cyclone Montha weakens, IMD warns of heavy rain in parts of Bengal

Kurnool Bus Fire, Bus Fire, Fire, Bus Accident

Andhra bus fire accident: Police suspect involvement of a third vehicle

Amit Shah, Home Minister

Shah announces 'Bharat Parv 2025' to mark Sardar Patel's 150th anniversary

Topics : Narendra Modi Vice President Tamil Nadu

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayTop Stocks To BuyBSFI Summit 2025 LIVEQ2 Results TodayOrkla vs Lenskart IPOLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon