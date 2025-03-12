Wednesday, March 12, 2025 | 01:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / UP CM Adityanath distributes Rs 1,890 cr gas subsidy under Ujjwala Yojana

UP CM Adityanath distributes Rs 1,890 cr gas subsidy under Ujjwala Yojana

The scheme saw an allocation of Rs1,890 crores, as part of a larger effort to improve the lives of beneficiaries in the state

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

Chief Minister highlighted that nearly 20 million people in Uttar Pradesh have already benefited from the scheme (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath participated in a program in Lucknow on Wednesday to distribute gas cylinder refill subsidies to 1.86 crore eligible families of the state, under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

The scheme saw an allocation of Rs1,890 crores, as part of a larger effort to improve the lives of beneficiaries in the state.

Addressing the gathering, CM Yogi Adityanath said, "Today, we are distributing free cooking gas cylinders as part of the Ujjwala Yojana, which is an effort to support the beneficiaries and improve their lives. Today, we have already allocated Rs. 1,890 crores for this initiative, and the total cost for the entire scheme amounts to Rs. 3,760 crores, which the state government is funding."

 

He added, "This support will ensure that families can celebrate the festival season, such as Holi and Ramadan, with peace of mind. I sincerely congratulate you all for this program. It is a gift that will enable you to celebrate the upcoming festivals with joy."

The initiative aims to provide cooking gas to families, thereby ensuring their well-being during festive times.

Also Read

Sambhal, UP Police

Security tightened in Sambhal to maintain peace ahead of Holi celebrations

Premiumairports, airport

A string of airports in Gangetic plains aims to change the face of travel

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

UP CM's photo at pro-monarchist rally sparks controversy in Nepal

HCL

UP govt shifts land allocation for HCL-Foxconn chip unit to cut down delays

Jama Masjid, Sambhal

What prejudice will whitewashing walls of Sambhal mosque cause: HC asks ASI

The Chief Minister highlighted that nearly 2 crore people in Uttar Pradesh have already benefited from the scheme, with plans to continue expanding the program to support more households in need.

"We also aim to continue this effort and support every household that needs it," said CM Yogi Adityanath. The UP CM emphasized the importance of ensuring food security, stating that the government has been working relentlessly to ensure that food rations reach the most vulnerable, particularly in times of crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since 2021, the state government has been providing free gas refills to eligible families during significant festivals, including Diwali and Holi, as part of the Ujjwala Yojana. In addition, CM Yogi Adityanath highlighted other welfare schemes such as the Chief Minister Kanya Sumangala Yojana, which offers one-time financial assistance to families with daughters, aiming to support their education and overall welfare.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Parliament, New Parliament

Parliament LIVE updates: Opposition demands discussion on voter ID discrepancy, delimitation

BJP, Maharashtra

LIVE news: BJP's mayoral candidates in the lead, party set to sweep Haryana civic polls

Jagdeep Dhankhar, Jagdeep, Dhankhar, VP

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar recovers, discharged from AIIMS-Delhi

Sheikh Abdul Rashid, Abdul Rashid, Abdul, Rashid

HC seeks NIA stand on J&K MP Engineer Rashid's plea to attend Parliament

Vote counting

Haryana civic polls: BJP set for clean sweep, leads in all 8 mayoral seats

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Ujjwala Yojana Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana scheme Ujjwala scheme

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 1:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayReliance Jio Starlink India PartnershipSensex TodayLatest News LIVEIndusInd Bank Share Crisis ExplainedParliament Budget Session LIVEAssam Police Constable Results
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon