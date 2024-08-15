UP CM Adityanath highlights state's achievement in Independence Day address

On 78th Independence Day, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the state's achievements in the previous seven years, during his address to the public in Lucknow. "If India has become the 5th largest economy from 10th place in the previous 10 years then Uttar Pradesh, in the previous 7 years, has also become India's second largest state economy from the 6th or 7th economy. Now, Uttar Pradesh contributes 9.2 per cent to India's GDP and is on its way to become India's growth engine." CM Yogi said. CM Yogi further said that UP has given a "model of security and infrastructure." Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

CM Yogi listed the works that have uplifted the poor.

"Every poor and needy person is being provided the benefits of government schemes in Uttar Pradesh. Over 5.6 mn poor individuals have been given benefits under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. 18.6 mn cooking gas connections have been provided. Over 26.5 mn families are being given potable water. 15 mn people are receiving free rations." Yogi said. Speaking about the Zero Poverty Campaign, CM Yogi said, "Our government has provided homes to the Vantanganiya and Musahar communities. Our resolve is to advance the country with the Zero Poverty Abhiyaan, which we are pushing forward in UP as part of PM Modi's Zero Poverty Abhiyaan."

CM further said that the Mukhya Mantri Yuva Udyami Yojana will employ 5 mn youth.

"The contribution of the youth is crucial for building a developed India. We are launching a new scheme today to link 10 lakh youths with employment and self-employment opportunities through the Mukhya Mantri Yuva Udyami Yojana, which will eventually employ 5 mn youths," CM said "To connect youths with technology, free tablets are being distributed. Several new developments are taking place in the education sector. This year, more than 2 mn children have been admitted to primary schools," CM said. CM Yogi also informed that under the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, the state government has disbursed over 75,000 crore rupees to 26.2 mn farmers so far. Irrigation bills have been waived and solar pumps have been provided. CM Yogi urged every citizen to put the nation first to achieve the goal of Vikshit Bharat.

"To make India a developed nation by 2047, citizen duty is of utmost importance. In a developed India, every farmer's field will yield crops, women will have a bright future, and youth will have employment opportunities. In a developed India, the most important thing is "Nation First." CM said.