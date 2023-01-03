JUST IN
Science should be aimed at making India self-reliant: PM Modi at ISC
JP Nadda to visit Bihar, address party workers in Vaishali today
AAP MLAs to meet Delhi Commissioner today over Kanjhawala incident
Delhi woman dragged by car wasn't alone, another girl was with her: Police
Our govt completely miscalculated: Rahul Gandhi on India-China border row
India logs 132 new Covid infections; active cases decline to 2,582
Phuket-bound IndiGo flight returns to Delhi due to technical glitch
Rajnath Singh to inaugurate infra projects in Arunachal Pradesh today
Khap panchayat's ultimatum to Haryana govt: Arrest Sandeep, or face protest
President Droupadi Murmu to embark on two-day visit Rajasthan today
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Science should be aimed at making India self-reliant: PM Modi at ISC
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

CM Yogi Adityanath calls for maximum participation in G20 conferences in UP

The Chief Minister has instructed the officials to work along 13 points to increase public participation in these meets, the release said.

Topics
Yogi Adityanath | Uttar Pradesh government | Uttar Pradesh

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

UP CM Yogi Adityanath
UP CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to ensure maximum public participation in the G-20 conferences scheduled to take place in the state and enlighten students about the growing influence of India at the global level.

Many conferences of the G20 a multinational forum are being organised in different cities of the country of which about a dozen are slated to be held in UP, an official release issued here said on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister has instructed the officials to work along 13 points to increase public participation in these meets, the release said.

The 13 points include organising of cleanliness competitions, decoration of monuments, book fair, dance and music events, crafts fair, G-20 sports league, and essay and slogan writing competitions in colleges.

The administration has been directed to promote these events on social media, the government release said.

The Chief Minister has said that schoolchildren and college-going youths must be introduced to the growing influence of India world over and the objectives of the G-20.

The state government will be decorating its cities with the motto 'One Earth, One Family, One Future', or 'Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam' ahead of these programmes.

The conferences will be promoted widely through audio-visual mediums at tourist places wherever the G-20 event is taking place in the state, the release said quoting the CM.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Yogi Adityanath

First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 11:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU