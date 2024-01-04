Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

UP CM Yogi issues instructions to prepare semiconductor policy of state

According to estimates, the global semiconductor ecosystem is expected to have generated revenues exceeding $950 billion in the fiscal year 2022

Yogi Adityanath, Operation Conviction

Yogi said that the semiconductor chip sector has announced an investment of more than $500 billion for the last two years. "Various reputed companies have announced the setting up of fabrication units," he said | Photo: PTI

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 7:03 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday highlighted the significant role of semiconductors in today's rapidly evolving technology-driven era.
In a high-level meeting, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister gave instructions to prepare the semiconductor policy of the state.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
According to estimates, the global semiconductor ecosystem is expected to have generated revenues exceeding $950 billion in the fiscal year 2022. Certainly, this is a broad area with immense possibilities.
Yogi said that the semiconductor chip sector has announced an investment of more than $500 billion for the last two years. "Various reputed companies have announced the setting up of fabrication units," he said.
The Chief Minister said that to attract investment in the semiconductor sector, the Government of India has decided to provide an incentive outlay of 10 billion US dollars. For the semiconductor and display ecosystem, having fabrication units, mixed semiconductors, outsourced semiconductors, assembly and test units, testing, and packaging units creates a better ecosystem. We also need to create such an environment.
He said that the Centre is giving incentives for semiconductor manufacturing services like semiconductor fabs, display fabs, and compound semiconductors. "The state government should announce its attractive policy in this regard. We have also received encouraging proposals in this sector during the Global Investors Summit 2023. We should take advantage of these opportunities," he added.
Yogi also said that there should be a provision for the disbursement of financial and non-financial incentives under its policy to attract global semiconductor investors. Uttar Pradesh will be the third state in the country to do so.
He stated that while preparing the policy, the policies of other states should also be evaluated. Consult with industry experts or stakeholders as well.

Also Read

State govt has no plans for caste census in UP, says CM Yogi Adityanath

CM Adityanath launches fourth phase of Mission Shakti in Uttar Pradesh

CM Yogi reviews law and order preparedness for upcoming festive season

UP CM extends greetings on completion of 4 years of Article 370 abrogation

Anti-addiction campaign launched in UP, CM urges youth for association

UP Special Task Force arrests two for bomb threat to Ram temple, CM Yogi

Gautam Adani reclaims India's richest title from Mukesh Ambani post-verdict

Tamil Nadu ropes in business tycoons to promote its industrial success

Centre asks UP, Punjab, two other states to tap saline land for aquaculture

No conviction in a bulk of all hit-and-run cases, UP accounts for one-third

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Yogi Adityanath Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh government semiconductor semiconductor industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 7:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAdani-Hindenburg Case VerdictSavitribai Phule Jayanti 2024Gold Silver Price TodayTruck Drivers' Strike Live UpdatesNew Covid-19 Cases UpdateIndia vs South Africa 2nd Test Playing 11Budget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon