close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Up Coromandel Express leaves Shalimar 5 days after Balasore accident

Ranjit Mondal, whose son has been missing since the June 2 accident, boarded the train to go to Bhubaneswar to look for his son again

Press Trust of India Shalimar
IRCTC cancels 202 trains today, 9 September 2022

Representative Image

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 7:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

: Five days after the Shalimar-Chennai Coromandel Express met with an accident in Odisha's Balasore killing 288 people, the Up train chugged off from Shalimar station here at 3.25pm on Wednesday, five minutes behind the scheduled departure time.

As soon as the train pulled in on platform 2, there was a mad scramble to get into the general compartment and soon every nook and cranny of the two general second class coaches got filled up with people and their luggage.

Ranjit Mondal, whose son has been missing since the June 2 accident, boarded the train to go to Bhubaneswar to look for his son again.

Mondal from Sandeshkhali said his 18-year-old son Dipankar had boarded the ill-fated train with his friends to look for a job in Chennai.

His phone has been ringing since the accident but no one is picking it up. I spoke to him minutes before the accident. He is yet to be tracked and I decided to look for him again, he said.

Swati Chamoli, who is also travelling in the train, said, I'm travelling for work to Chennai. Let's hope the journey goes on safely.

Also Read

Odisha train tragedy: 51 hours later, train movement restored on tracks

Rescue, relief ops main focus: Vaishnaw at Odisha train accident site

TMC, BJP exchange barbs over Odisha's Balasore triple train accident

IRDAI asks insurers to suo motu settle claims of Odisha rail mishap victims

'Coromandel would've derailed even if it hadn't collided with goods train'

SC seeks report from registry on plea against RBI's Rs 2,000 note exchange

Government accords priority to keep prices under check: Piyush Goyal

Sanjeev Jeeva, close aid of Mukhtar Ansari, shot dead outside Lucknow court

Bihar Engineering Services Association demands structural audit of bridges

Solar energy dominant renewable tech as world moves to net-zero: R K Singh

Paromita, who is also on the board the train, said, I hope nothing goes wrong now. There is a fear at the back of my mind, but hope the journey is safe.

Another passenger Manik Bauri, who stood sweating with scores of others in a serpentine queue at the station, is a cook by profession and is travelling to Chennai to either join work or for treatment.

While some lucky passengers have managed to secure reserved berths on this train with a huge waiting list, many others such as Bauri are travelling by a general unreserved coach.

I am scared the TV grabs from the accident last Friday are fresh on my mind. But I have a job in a guest house as a cook and my employers will dock my pay if I delay getting back to work, he said.

Most of those who stood in the queue for the general coach were labourers, cooks, restaurant workers and drivers travelling to Chennai, Vizag and other industrial cities, to join or rejoin work.

We got to know that this train would run on Wednesday quite late. No reservation was available. But getting there (to Chennai) is essential as our families depend on our earnings. So we have to go whichever way we can, however we can, said Bauri, while a fellow passenger nodded in agreement.

Some with no place to sit are left standing. Said Raju Pal, from Gangasagar in the Sunderbans delta, there is no point waiting in Bengal I have to go. Yes, I am uneasy after the accident, but I have travelled by this train for 12 long years. This will be just another journey.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Train Accident Odisha train collision

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 7:29 PM IST

Latest News

View More

ReNew Energy Global Plc posts Rs 7.4 crore net profit in March quarter

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

SP announces support to AAP over Central ordinance on services in Delhi

Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav addresses media during a press conference at party office in Lucknow
2 min read

Solar energy dominant renewable tech as world moves to net-zero: R K Singh

RK Singh addresses a press conference in New Delhi on Tuesday to highlight his ministry's achievements in the last four years
3 min read

Most Popular

Govt raises kharif paddy MSP by 7%; largest hikes for moong and groundnut

paddy
3 min read

LIVE: AI's ferry flight departs from Mumbai Airport for Magadan, Russia

Air India
2 min read

The naked truth: What do Indian laws say about nudity and obscenity?

Kerala High Court, Kerala HC
5 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon