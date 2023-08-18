Confirmation

UP govt asks district administration to keep tab on misleading information

Move meant to stop attempt to malign the state's image

fake news, electronic media, social media, media, truth, network effect

Illustration by Ajay Mohanty

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2023 | 9:02 PM IST
The Uttar Pradesh government has issued a directive to all divisional commissioners and district magistrates to monitor any misleading or negative news that could tarnish the image of the state or the concerned district.

A few days ago, an order was issued instructing the district administration to report any such misleading information or news items through the state's Integrated Grievance Redressal System (iGRS), so that proper investigations could be conducted.

The directive further stated that a copy of the concerned misleading or negative news item should also be sent to the relevant department for clarification.

Additionally, the order empowered the district administration to seek clarification from newspaper management via written communication if any attempts have been made to malign the image of the state or the district through misleading information. If such an incident occurs, it should also be reported to the state information department for notice, according to the order, a copy of which has been reviewed by Business Standard.

Sources indicated that the order was issued a few days ago and has since been circulated to all divisional commissioners and district magistrates across the state.

Topics : Uttar Pradesh government Misleading labels

First Published: Aug 18 2023 | 9:02 PM IST

