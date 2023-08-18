Confirmation

Fourth meeting of G20 Sherpa group in Haryana's Nuh from September 3-7

The Sherpa Group comprises representatives from the G20 member countries who regularly meet to coordinate preparations for upcoming G20 Summit, scheduled to take place in national capital next month

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2023 | 8:53 PM IST
Haryana will be hosting the fourth meeting of the G20 Sherpa group in Nuh from September 3 to 7, an official statement said here on Friday.
Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Friday conducted a thorough review of the arrangements in the district with several senior officials, including the Additional Chief Secretary of Industries and Commerce, Health, Director General, Information, Public Relations, Language, and Culture and the Director General of Police.
Deputy Commissioners of Gurugram and Nuh districts too were present in the meeting.
Kaushal stressed the event was a matter of national pride and underscored the importance of meticulous planning and attention to detail.
"Under the leadership of the Prime Minister, the G20 has been organising meetings on various subjects across the country. Gurugram has already successfully hosted three prior meetings of the G20's Anti-Corruption Working Group, Startup 20, and discussions on crime and security related to NFT, AI, and Metaverse, showcasing its capability to host significant gatherings," the Haryana government said in its statement.
Nuh made it to headlines after a communal clash broke out there on July 31, with several shops gutted and vehicles set on fire.

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, died in the clashes that erupted there after a procession of the Vishva Hindu Parishad was attacked by mobs on July 31 and spread to Gurugram and other adjoining areas.
The Sherpa Group comprises representatives from the G20 member countries who regularly meet to coordinate preparations for the upcoming G20 Summit, scheduled to take place in the national capital next month.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : G20 Haryana G20 Meet

First Published: Aug 18 2023 | 8:53 PM IST

