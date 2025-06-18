Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 05:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / UP govt to use Swiss technology to enhance ride quality on expressways

UP govt to use Swiss technology to enhance ride quality on expressways

The government said that UPEIDA has set a goal to inspect and improve the riding experience of every lane on all major expressways in the state using this technology

Noida expressway

'In a pioneering move, the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) has initiated a comprehensive assessment and improvement drive for expressway riding comfort', says government (Representative image: Wikimedia commons)

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday said it will use cutting-edge Swiss technology to improve ride quality on expressways in the state.

Building on the "world-class ride comfort" already validated on the Gorakhpur Link Expressway through advanced testing by ETH Zurich, the state will now deploy the same AI-based systems on the Ganga, Bundelkhand, Agra-Lucknow, and Purvanchal expressways, it said in a statement.

"In a pioneering move, the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) has initiated a comprehensive assessment and improvement drive for expressway riding comfort. This involves cutting-edge vibration and AI-based technologies developed by ETH Zurich and its independent spin-off company, RTDT Laboratory AG," the government said.

 

"For this purpose, seven high-precision sensors -- four for assessing riding quality and three for monitoring motion -- were installed in an Innova vehicle. These include accelerometer-based and S-motion sensors, as well as advanced equipment for data collection and analysis," it said.

The government said that UPEIDA has set a goal to inspect and improve the riding experience of every lane on all major expressways in the state using this technology.

Following the construction of the Gorakhpur Link Expressway, all four lanes underwent detailed testing, and based on the findings, targeted improvements were implemented to achieve world-class riding standards, it noted.

"This innovative approach is now being applied during the construction of the Ganga Expressway. It will be extended to other key expressways across Uttar Pradesh, reaffirming UPEIDA's commitment to delivering safe, smooth, and high-quality road infrastructure," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 5:29 PM IST

