close
Sensex (0.52%)
64112.65 + 329.85
Nifty (0.49%)
19140.90 + 93.65
Nifty Midcap (0.09%)
38735.20 + 33.35
Nifty Smallcap (-0.04%)
5823.45 -2.30
Nifty Bank (0.60%)
43039.15 + 257.15
Heatmap

Aadhaar data of millions of Indians put on sale on the dark web: Reports

The hacker was willing to sell the entire Aadhaar and Indian passport dataset for 80,000 US dollars when contacted by Resecurity

Botnet, hack, hackers, online attack, IoT, dark web

Photo: Shutterstock

Ashutosh Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2023 | 6:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In a significant data breach, personally identifiable information of millions of Indians has been put on sale on the Dark Web, according to a report by US-based cybersecurity firm Resecurity. Details like Aadhaar and passport information along with names, phone numbers, and addresses are available for sale online.

Media reports suggested that the ICMR database might have been compromised, given the extensive scope and sensitive nature of the information. Queries sent by Business Standard to ICMR did not receive any response until the time of going to press.

"Securing assets is of importance for businesses in today's world. The recent incident where the personal information of 81.5 million Indians was exposed in a data leak highlights the need for companies to take measures,” says Sanjay Kaushik, managing director of Netrika Consulting.

According to Resecurity's website, on 9 October, an individual using the alias 'pwn0001' shared a post on Breach Forums offering access to 815 million records containing information on "Indian Citizen Aadhaar & Passport."

The hacker was willing to sell the entire Aadhaar and Indian passport dataset for 80,000 US dollars when contacted by Resecurity.

Previously in August this year, another threat actor known as 'Lucius' posted a thread on Breach Forums offering to sell a 1.8-terabyte data leak related to an unnamed "India internal law enforcement organisation."

In April 2022, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India conducted an investigation into the UIDAI and discovered that the authority had not effectively regulated its client vendors and safeguarded the security of their data vaults, as stated in the Brookings report.

Since its inception in 2009, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has issued approximately 1.4 billion Aadhaars. A report from the Brookings Institution in 2022 highlighted that the ID system ranks among the world's largest biometric identification initiatives.

“Adopting measures like encryption, multifactor authentication, and access controls are vital to protect data. Regular security audits and updates are also components of a cybersecurity strategy that can adapt to emerging threats effectively,” said Kaushik.

The exposure of personally identifiable information (PII) on the Dark Web, which includes Aadhaar and other personal details of Indian citizens, poses a substantial threat of digital identity theft. Malicious actors use pilfered identity data to engage in activities such as online banking fraud, tax refund scams, and various cyber-enabled financial crimes.

Also Read

PAN-Aadhaar link deadline today: Check fees, status and how to do it here

Link PAN-Aadhaar to avoid restrictions on NPS A/C: Step-by-step guide here

Aadhaar card update: UIDAI extends last date for free update; details here

Scared of scamsters? Know how to lock your Aadhaar biometrics here

Rupay forex card out soon: Should you pick one over a credit/ debit card?

120,000 job openings recorded in Aug, Sep across key Indian cities: Report

Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections: Here's the full list of BJP candidates

PM Modi, Hasina to inaugurate cross-border rail project on Wednesday

Hope diplomatic row with Qatar will not hurt LNG import deals: Petronet CEO

Death toll rises to 14 in Andhra Pradesh passenger train accident


Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Dark Web aadhaar card UIDAI number data leakage

First Published: Oct 30 2023 | 6:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveENG vs SL Playing 11Halloween 2023Gold-Silver Price TodayChampions Trophy 2025Telangana Election LIVEAFG vc SL Live ScoreBS BFSI Summit LIVE

Elections 2023

Mizoram polls: PM Modi cancels campaign trip to state, Amit Shah to step inChhattisgarh elections: NOTA should be scrapped, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon