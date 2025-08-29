Centre appoints former RBI Governor Urjit Patel as IMF's executive director

Friday, August 29, 2025 | 09:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
The Appointments Committee of Cabinet has cleared the appointment of former RBI governor Urjit Patel as Executive Director at the IMF for a three-year term

Former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Urjit Patel | Image: Creative Commons

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 9:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Appointments Committee of Cabinet has appointed former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Urjit Patel as the Executive Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), according to an official order.
 
Patel has been appointed to the post for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge or until further orders, whichever is earlier.
 
A monetary economist, Patel had replaced Raghuram Rajan as RBI governor in 2016. Before that, he served as deputy governor for more than three-and-a-half years.
 
He resigned from the post of RBI governor in 2018 for personal reasons, making his stint one of the shortest. During his tenure, Patel was seen at odds with the government on several issues, including his stance on keeping interest rates high even when inflation had dropped, eventually falling below 1.5 per cent.
 
 
In 2020, Patel took over as chairman of the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP). He had earlier served as vice-president for investment operations in South Asia at the Beijing-based Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank.

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Urjit Patel IMF International Monetary Fund

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 9:39 AM IST

