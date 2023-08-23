Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.01%)
65220.03 + 3.94
Nifty (0.01%)
19396.45 + 2.85
Nifty Midcap (1.10%)
38544.30 + 417.90
Nifty Smallcap (0.86%)
5378.05 + 46.10
Nifty Bank (-0.02%)
43993.25 -8.75
Heatmap

Pune police room gets call about suspected terrorist in Mumbai; probe on

The call was received at around 1 am and the Pune police immediately contacted their counterparts in Mumbai and informed about it

phone call

Representative image

Press Trust of India Pune
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 7:12 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Pune police control room received a phone call, originating from the US, in the wee hours of Tuesday in which the person on the other side informed about presence of a "suspected terrorist" in Mumbai, said an official.
The call was received at around 1 am and the Pune police immediately contacted their counterparts in Mumbai and informed about it. "The police control room received a call in which the caller informed us about a particular person in Mumbai, asked us to check on him, and claimed that person is a suspected terrorist. We immediately informed the Mumbai police about the call and they are looking into it," said the official.

He said the call originated from the US. It appears the call was fishy as locations of both the caller and the person about whom he gave information were later traced to America, said another police officer.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Checking rising crime: 8,000 Rajasthan cops round up 2,051 miscreants

Most-wanted naxal Dinesh Gope arrested after evading capture since 2016

Taliban terrorist attack in Pakistan kills 4 policemen, injures 6

Another suspected spy pigeon caught in Odisha's Puri district, says police

Rajasthan Police recruitment 2023: Apply for Constable posts from August 7

India set for first south pole Moon landing after Russia's Luna-25 crashes

IndiGo plane from Varanasi makes emergency landing at Delhi airport

Public holiday in Delhi from Sept 8-10 for G20; Banks, markets to be shut

US President Biden to visit India from Sept 7-10 to attend G-20 Summit

CBI arrests Canada-based businessman in defence espionage case: Official

Topics : Pune terrorist Mumbai Police

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 7:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesRaju Punjabi Passed AwayStocks to WatchGold -Silver PricesBRICS Summit 2023Nitin Gadkari | Bharat NCAPOnion Prices in IndiaLIC | Jio Financial ServicesChandrayaan-3 Landing

Companies News

Honda to hike City, Amaze prices from Sept to offset impact of input costsLife Insurance Corp picks up 6.66% stake in Jio Financial Services

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within partyShah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

India News

Nitin Gadkari to launch Bharat NCAP today, here's all you should knowChandrayaan-3 landing on August 27 if conditions are unfavourable: Isro

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from todayIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon