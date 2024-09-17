Business Standard
Home / India News / US-India partnership to solve global challenges, advance growth: Official

US-India partnership to solve global challenges, advance growth: Official

While in India, Biswal announced $70 million in new DFC investments to support affordable home loans in India and vaccine manufacturing, it added

Nisha Biswal, Sandeep Menon

She also spoke at a Milken Institute-hosted event that brought together US public sector pension fund executives to explore investment opportunities in India | Photo: X@USAndIndia

Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 8:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India and the United States are working together to solve local and global problems, a senior American official said during her just-concluded trip to the South Asian country, according to a media release on Monday.
Nisha Biswal, the US International Development Finance Corporation's (DFC) Deputy Chief Executive Officer, during her travel to Mumbai and New Delhi from September 10-14, highlighted the DFC's partnership with India to advance key growth and development priorities and work with the nation to solve the world's most critical challenges, the release said.
While in India, Biswal announced $70 million in new DFC investments to support affordable home loans in India and vaccine manufacturing, it added.
 
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
She spoke at the US-India Business Council's (USIBC) India Ideas Summit about the DFC's strategic vision for driving long-term growth between both countries and the broader Indo-Pacific region.
She also spoke at a Milken Institute-hosted event that brought together US public sector pension fund executives to explore investment opportunities in India.
Biswal hosted roundtables with private sector leaders to discuss US-India cooperation in financing projects in emerging markets and avenues for advancing clean energy manufacturing initiatives, the media release said.
During her visit, Biswal also met senior Indian government leaders, including Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das, EXIM Bank Managing Director Harsha Bangari, and EXIM Chief General Manager T D Sivakumar.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

India USA

India, US discuss Indo-Pacific and Gaza matters in Intersessional Dialogue

2 2 Intersessional dialogue, India-US, US India

India, US hold 2+2 Intersessional, discuss strategic and defence priorities

India US Flag

US, India relations not just bipartisan, but enduring too: Condoleezza Rice

Eric Garcetti

We're always here when you call: Ambassador Garcetti on Indo-US relations

Lockheed Martin-Tata

Lockheed Martin-Tata pact may enable local C-130J Super Hercules production

Topics : US India relations Home loans Vaccine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 8:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVishwakarma Puja 2024Buy & Sell Stock on Sep 16Tolins TyresHaryana, J-K Assembly Polls LIVEEid Milad-Un-Nabi WishesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon