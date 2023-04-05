4,435 fresh Covid cases in India, highest single-day rise in 163 days

India on Wednesday recorded 4,435 new COVID-19 infections, the biggest single-day jump in 163 days (five months and 13 days), while the number of active cases increased to 23,091, according to Union health ministry data.

A total of 4,777 cases were recorded on September 25 last year.

With the fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 4.47 crore (4,47,33,719). The death toll increased to 5,30,916 with 15 deaths, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Four deaths were reported from Maharashtra; one death each was reported from Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Puducherry and Rajasthan; and four were reconciled by Kerala.

At 23,091, the active cases now comprise 0.05 per cent of the total infections. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.76 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.38 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.79 per cent.

Also Read Gujarat Assembly elections: BJP upbeat ahead of counting of votes Chhattisgarh govt to introduce reservation bill within two days: Baghel Chhattisgarh Cabinet approves two amended bills on reservation Gujarat elections exit poll survey will impact Karnataka too: CM Bommai Muraleedharan terms move to remove Kerala Guv as 'constitutionally invalid' Apologise for anti-Savarkar remarks: Nitin Gadkari tells Rahul Gandhi Covid LIVE updates: India reports 4,435 fresh coronavirus cases in 24 hours Kerala's gender budget share up to 20.9% in five years: Veena George Apple farmers from hill states unite to protest Centre's farming policies Big pharma: Here's why India's drug industry needs a major overhaul

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,79,712, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.19 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.