176 schools in UP may face derecognition over complaints of mass copying

The UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UP Board) issued show-cause notices to 176 secondary schools over complaints of mass copying

IANS  |  Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) 

Photo: Bloomberg
Representative Image | Photo: Bloomberg

The UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UP Board) issued show-cause notices to 176 secondary schools over complaints of mass copying.

These schools may lose their affiliation if their replies are inadequate.

Divyakant Shukla, secretary of UP Board, has sent a list of the 176 schools to the district inspectors of schools (DIoS), so that these schools are not made centres for the 2023 board examinations.

The UP Board received complaints of copying in these schools during the board and internal examinations.

 

The board has already de-recognized 20 of the 176 schools.

The maximum number of schools, 27, are from the Azamgarh division while four are in the Prayagraj division.

Shukla said, "These schools have been served show-cause notices for anomalies in the previous exams. The board will follow the set procedure to formally de-recognise these schools in due course of time, as we issued notices to them. At the same time, we have also forwarded the list to DIoS concerned, so that these schools are not made exam centres for Classes 10 and 12 board exams in 2023."

The cases and replies of the schools will be placed before the UP Board's recognition committee and its recommendations would be sent to the state government for clearance before the recognition is withdrawn.

Officials said that in many cases, reports have also been sought from the DIoS concerned and the divisional joint director of education (secondary) of the area.

There are some schools for which recommendations were made for withdrawal of recognition, right at the level of DIoS as well as the joint director of education. Strict action of withdrawal of recognition may also be taken against schools guilty of aiding mass copying during exams last year.

Four schools of Prayagraj, too, are facing withdrawal of recognition. Show-cause notices have been issued to New Children School, at Sindhi Tola in Shankargarh, and its case has been referred to the recognition granting committee of the UP Board.

A report has also been sought from the joint director of education in the case of Shri Bachai Singh Singraur Inter College at Chandrasen and UD Memorial Inter College at Asrawe Kalan.

Action against Pancham Lal Ashram Inter College of Gayasuddinpur in Transport Nagar, Dhumanganj, is also underway.

--IANS

amita/dpb

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, December 18 2022. 10:22 IST

.