Top Headlines: Mankind's quality assurance, India in space economy and more

Business Standard brings you the top headlines at this hour

BS Web Team New Delhi
Mankind Pharma

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 10:35 AM IST
India muscles in on $447 bn space economy amid China, Russia's isolation

India is muscling in on the increasingly lucrative business of space, taking advantage of the geopolitical isolation of China and Russia to pitch itself as a reliable alternative to SpaceX. Read More

Mankind Pharma plans to brand medicines with API quality assurance

In what can prove to be a strategic shift in the way medicines are packaged in India, Delhi-headquartered Mankind Pharma (Mankind) is planning to introduce a Drug Master File (DMF) mark in its packaging to assure the consumer about the quality and purity of the bulk drug (ingredient) that has gone into making the medicine. Read More
US is going to hell: Donald Trump in first post-indictment address

The United States is going to hell, said former President Donald Trump in a jibe at Joe Biden's administration while addressing a public gathering on Tuesday night. Read More
 
More directors paid Rs 1 lakh per board meeting than before pandemic

A larger number of companies are paying directors sitting-fees of Rs 1 lakh, the highest permitted under the rules, per board meeting than was the case before the pandemic. Read More

6G, the next big mobile technology: Internet of the senses, anyone?

Internet of things (IoT), which connects myriad devices on 5G, ena­bling augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) could soon become passé. In 2030, when 6G, the next big mobile technology, hits the world commercially, IoT could change into the internet of the senses. Read More
First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 10:35 AM IST

