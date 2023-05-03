Uttarakhand cabinet approves CM skill upgradation, employment scheme

The Uttarakhand government on Wednesday approved the Chief Minister Skill Upgradation and Global Employment Scheme to help youths of the state pursue careers abroad.

The state cabinet gave its approval to the scheme, Mukhya Mantri Kaushal Unnayan aur Vaishavik Rozgar Yojana, at its meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Chief Secretary S S Sandhu told reporters.

The special thing about the scheme is that youths interested in pursuing careers abroad will be prepared by the state government which will develop their skills accordingly and help selected candidates in getting their tickets and visas, he said.

In the first phase, selected candidates will be trained in hospitality and nursing sectors by institutions which have expertise in the field and expressed interest in training the youths of the state, he said.

A workshop will be held here on May 9 where interested candidates will be screened and after selection, trained for jobs available in the elderly care sector in Japan, Sandhu said.

Selected candidates will be trained in the language, culture and work ethics of the country where they are going to work, he said.

