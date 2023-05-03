Delhi logs 272 Covid-19 cases with 8.39% positivity rate, one death

Delhi recorded 272 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 8.39 per cent and one fatality on Wednesday, according to data shared by the city government's health department.

The number of active cases stands at 1,971 of which 1,532 are in home isolation.

With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi's case tally climbed to 20,39,542 and the death toll rose to 26,634, the bulletin said.

The 272 cases emerged from 3,241 tests conducted the previous day.

On Tuesday, Delhi reported 289 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 9.74 per cent and one fatality. The city logged 259 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 14.3 per cent and two deaths the day before.

The national capital on Sunday saw 405 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 11.2 per cent and three deaths. On Saturday, the city recorded 564 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 14.93 per cent and one fatality.

Also Read Delhi adds 484 fresh Covid-19 cases, positivity rate 26.58%, shows data Delhi reports 980 fresh Covid cases in a day; positivity rate at nearly 26% Delhi records 405 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths, positivity rate at 11.2% Over 3,000 Covid cases logged in Delhi last week, active tally jumps 121% Maharashtra sees 722 Covid-19 cases, 3 fatalities; active tally at 5,549 Coal mining to resume in Meghalaya after 9 years, says CM Conrad Sangma Govt asks SC to not rush in granting legal validation to same-sex marriage Karnataka Assembly elections 2023: A look at six major political regions Is he so indispensable? SC asks Centre over extension given to ED Director 'WTO not listening to developing nations', says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

According to the bulletin issued on Wednesday, only 172 of the 7,976 COVID-19 beds in the national capital are occupied.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi dropped to zero on January 16 for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic. However, the city has witnessed a spurt in fresh cases over the past month.

On April 11, mock drills were conducted in Delhi hospitals to ascertain their preparedness to deal with any eventuality.