close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Delhi logs 272 Covid-19 cases with 8.39% positivity rate, one death

Delhi recorded 272 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 8.39 per cent and one fatality on Wednesday, according to data shared by the city government's health department

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Coronavirus

Coronavirus

2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2023 | 10:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Delhi recorded 272 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 8.39 per cent and one fatality on Wednesday, according to data shared by the city government's health department.

The number of active cases stands at 1,971 of which 1,532 are in home isolation.

With the fresh cases and fatalities, Delhi's case tally climbed to 20,39,542 and the death toll rose to 26,634, the bulletin said.

The 272 cases emerged from 3,241 tests conducted the previous day.

On Tuesday, Delhi reported 289 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 9.74 per cent and one fatality. The city logged 259 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 14.3 per cent and two deaths the day before.

The national capital on Sunday saw 405 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 11.2 per cent and three deaths. On Saturday, the city recorded 564 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 14.93 per cent and one fatality.

Also Read

Delhi adds 484 fresh Covid-19 cases, positivity rate 26.58%, shows data

Delhi reports 980 fresh Covid cases in a day; positivity rate at nearly 26%

Delhi records 405 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths, positivity rate at 11.2%

Over 3,000 Covid cases logged in Delhi last week, active tally jumps 121%

Maharashtra sees 722 Covid-19 cases, 3 fatalities; active tally at 5,549

Coal mining to resume in Meghalaya after 9 years, says CM Conrad Sangma

Govt asks SC to not rush in granting legal validation to same-sex marriage

Karnataka Assembly elections 2023: A look at six major political regions

Is he so indispensable? SC asks Centre over extension given to ED Director

'WTO not listening to developing nations', says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

According to the bulletin issued on Wednesday, only 172 of the 7,976 COVID-19 beds in the national capital are occupied.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi dropped to zero on January 16 for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic. However, the city has witnessed a spurt in fresh cases over the past month.

On April 11, mock drills were conducted in Delhi hospitals to ascertain their preparedness to deal with any eventuality.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Coronavirus Delhi Death toll

First Published: May 03 2023 | 11:32 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Iron Pillar leads supply chain tech firm Pando's $30 mn Series B Funding

Abhijeet Manohar (left) and Nitin Jayakrishnan (right)
2 min read

India-UK join hands to drive transport decarbonisation initiatives

ITES
3 min read

Vantage emerges highest bidder for SKS Power Generation with Rs 1,800 cr

Photo: Wallpaper flare
2 min read

Aircraft leasing industry to tap $100-bn financing market in 20 yrs: Report

aircraft, plane, flights, air travel, aviation
2 min read
Premium

Rural demand has come back, but El Nino a worry: Adani Wilmar MD & CEO, CFO

Angshu Mallick, Shrikant Kanhere
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

LIVE: Indian-origin Ajay Banga confirmed as next World Bank president

Ajay Banga, Banga
2 min read

Karnataka Assembly elections 2023: A look at six major political regions

Vidhan Soudha, Karnataka
4 min read

Salaried employment in Karnataka lowest in industrialised states

employment, employees, employer
4 min read

Max temp in Delhi likely to settle below 30 deg C for 4th consecutive day

Delhi rain
1 min read

India trashes USCIRF report, calls it biased and misrepresentation of facts

Image
2 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon