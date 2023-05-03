PM Modi thanks Japanese envoy for kind words, remembering Shinzo Abe

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday thanked Japan's Ambassador to India, Hiroshi Suzuki for "the kind words and for also remembering my friend, late Mr Shinzo Abe."

The Japanese embassy in India tweeted about the 100th episode of Mann ki Baat. Wishing on the occasion, the embassy recalled a message by the Late Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in the preface to the book 'Mann Ki Baat: A Social Revolution on Radio,' stated a press release from tkhe Prime Minister's office.

Earlier, Suzuki had congratulated PM Modi on the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat and remembered late Japanese PM Shinzo Abe's preface to the book 'Mann Ki Baat: A Social Revolution on Radio.'

"Congratulations on the 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM @narendramodi. The program, as our late Japanese PM Shinzo Abe wrote in the preface to the book 'Mann Ki Baat: A Social Revolution on Radio', reflects PM Modi's "strong passion for dialogue". #MannKiBaat100," tweeted Suzuki.

In his preface, Shinzo wrote, "This book is filled with Prime Minister Modi's enthusiasm for interacting with the people of India, particularly with the youth. Talking on a one-hour radio show once a month, while addressing challenging tasks as prime minister, requires tremendous effort, and I cannot but feel his strong passion for dialogue with his people. Having met a number of leaders in the international society, I found Prime Minister Modi comes next to nobody in caring for the development of his own country from a strategic and long-term perspective. Japan and India are the two major democracies in Asia, having a special mission to join hands in leading the peace and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region. I hope this book will inspire many Indian youths, who will contribute to further development of India."

The Japanese envoy also remembered 89th episode of Mann ki Baat, where PM Modi lauded the India-Japan cultural ties while citing Japanese artists, who have been staging Mahabharat and Ramayana in Asian countries.

"I specially appreciate the 89th episode of Mann ki Baat, where PM Modi lauded the India-Japan cultural ties while citing Japanese artists, who have been staging Mahabharat and Ramayana in Asian countries. #MannKiBaat100," tweeted Suzuki.

"As PM Modi rightly said, Mann Ki Baat is a unique festival of goodness and positivity that comes every month. And it's an inspiration to all of us. Charaiveti Charaiveti #Charaiveti India-Japan #MannKiBaat100," he added.

PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat, which turned 100 on Sunday, saw very wide public engagement with more than 11 lakh people posting photos while listening to Mann Ki Baat in India and abroad.

The broadcast of the 100th episode was a huge success in India and abroad, officials said.

Around nine lakh tweets with billions of impressions were registered on social media.

The programme, which started on October 3, 2014, has become a key pillar of the government's citizen-outreach programme addressing multiple social groups such as women, youth, and farmers and has spurred community action.

According to a study, over 100 crore people have connected to Mann Ki Baat at least once, it speaks directly to people, celebrates grassroots-level changemakers and achievements of people and has influenced people towards positive actions.

The 30-minute programme was also broadcast at the United Nations headquarters in New York.