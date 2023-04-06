close

Uttarakhand CM inaugurates 'Health ATM' to facilitate health tests at home

The Uttarakhand government informed in a statement that Yes Bank has installed one health ATM each in Sachivalaya Dispensary, Vidhan Sabha Dispensary and Tanakpur Hospital

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday, inaugurated the 'Health ATM' installed by JK Tire Limited Company and Yes Bank under CSR at the Secretariat on Thursday.

The Uttarakhand government informed in a statement that Yes Bank has installed one health ATM each in Sachivalaya Dispensary, Vidhan Sabha Dispensary and Tanakpur Hospital.

As per the statement, JK Tire Company has installed one health ATM each at Police Line, JLN District Hospital, District Hospital Nainital, Joint Hospital Tankarpur, Community Health Center, Jaspur, Sub District Hospital, Ranikhet, Almora.

Through these nine Health ATMs, various health tests can be done by the general public on their own, including Hemoglobin, TLC and DLC, Blood Sugar, Blood Pressure, Uric Acid, Cholesterol, HBAC, Blood Group, Lipid Profile, Trigylside, Lycoprotein, Pregnancy, the statement added.

"A total of 72 tests can be done including test and kidney test etc. This test facility will be free at these health ATMs. In this regard, an appeal has been made by the Health Department to the general public not to take medicines on their own on the basis of the test results of these health ATMs. If the result is not normal, consult a doctor," the statement read.

On this occasion, CM Dhami also inaugurated 40 True Net machines being made available in all the blocks of the state under CSR courtesy of Indian Oil Corporation Limited.

With the help of these True Net machines, there will be help in the investigation of TB, Kovid and other diseases. These machines will be functional in 40 remote places of the state, the statement added.

The statement also stated that an MoU was also signed for cooperation in the health sector between Director General Health; and IOCL, Yes Bank and JK Tire, in the presence of CM Dhami.

In the meeting, the Chief Minister said, "The Health Department and Yes Bank, IOCL and JK Tire in Health ATM and Tour Net machines deserve congratulations for this initiative. With the availability of 40 tour net machines for all the blocks of the state by IOCL, the target of 100 per cent in this direction has been accomplished in our state. These facilities will not only save time for the common man but will also save money. Health awareness will increase among people".

He said that through these health ATMs, people would be able to take better care of their health by checking themselves from time to time.

"Along with lakhs of tourists coming every year, the local people will also benefit from these facilities. Appealing to private organizations and companies across the country to help in the field of health, education and cleanliness under Corporate Social Responsibility," he said.

CM Dhami also appealed to IOCL to contribute especially in the field of employment generation in the state.

"Being born in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand is a privilege, but serving in Devbhoomi is greater than that. It is a matter of good luck and pride. Those who are getting the opportunity to serve here are fortunate. There is an appeal to private companies that because Uttarakhand is a small state, companies can establish a model in Uttarakhand by giving their help in the field of education, health and cleanliness," he added.

