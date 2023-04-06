Delhi govt to train people interested in wildlife conservation for free

The Delhi government, starting this year, will provide free training to people interested in forest and wildlife conservation, officials said on Thursday.

A Forest and Wildlife department official said the goal of the programme is to share knowledge with the general public to boost conservation efforts in the national capital.

The department has set up a four-member training cell while a website is being created. A third party from reputable institutions will be engaged to conduct the training.

"To start with, we are inviting applications for those interested in understanding the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act and its application from everyone be it students, professionals," the official said.

The programme will be very flexible, the official said, adding as an example that one can even ask for training on seeking permission for cutting and pruning trees. In due course, the training will cover all forest and biodiversity laws and conservation activities.

"Involving the general public to give a boost to forest and wildlife conservation efforts in Delhi is the larger objective," the official added.