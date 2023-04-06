close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Delhi govt to train people interested in wildlife conservation for free

The department has set up a four-member training cell while a website is being created. A third party from reputable institutions will be engaged to conduct the training

Press Trust of India New Delhi
forest economy, green cover

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 7:55 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Delhi government, starting this year, will provide free training to people interested in forest and wildlife conservation, officials said on Thursday.

A Forest and Wildlife department official said the goal of the programme is to share knowledge with the general public to boost conservation efforts in the national capital.

The department has set up a four-member training cell while a website is being created. A third party from reputable institutions will be engaged to conduct the training.

"To start with, we are inviting applications for those interested in understanding the Delhi Preservation of Trees Act and its application from everyone be it students, professionals," the official said.

The programme will be very flexible, the official said, adding as an example that one can even ask for training on seeking permission for cutting and pruning trees. In due course, the training will cover all forest and biodiversity laws and conservation activities.

"Involving the general public to give a boost to forest and wildlife conservation efforts in Delhi is the larger objective," the official added.

Also Read

World Wildlife Day 2023: Spotlight on the role of business in conservation

69% decline in wildlife populations worldwide since 1970: WWF report

India can comfortably achieve '30X30' biodiversity target: COP15 delegate

NGT stays construction of varsity buildings within UP bird sanctuary

Himalayan Fritillary among 29 new threatened species in India: IUCN

Fortified rice available via PDS, to cover whole India by Mar 24: Food Secy

Nagaland receives Rs 4,510 cr business investment intent in B20 conference

Inflation seen easing in March to 5.80% on softening food price rises

Legal process for former Indian Navy sailors in Qatar started: MEA

Govt cautions against betting advertisements in newspapers, media platforms

Topics : Delhi government | forest | wildlife

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 6:38 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon