close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Top 5 headlines: Fed hike, Ajay Banga to become World Bank president & more

Business Standard bring you top news headlines at this hour

BS Web Team New Delhi
Federal Reserve, US Fed

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 9:09 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

US Fed decides unanimously to hike key benchmark rates by 25 bps
US Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates by 25 basis points (25 bps) or 0.25 per cent s widely expected and hinted that it may pause further increases.  

According to the statement released by Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) chaired by Jerome Powell, Chair of the Federal Reserve of the United States, the decision to rise the key benchmark rates was "unanimous". Read more...
Indian-origin Ajay Banga confirmed as next president of World Bank

The World Bank's board of governors on Wednesday elected former Mastercard CEO Ajay Banga to a five-year term as president, ushering in an Indian-born finance and development expert to revamp the lender to tackle climate change and other global crises.
Banga, 63, was nominated for the post by US President Joe Biden in late February and was the sole contender to replace departing World Bank chief David Malpass, an economist and former US Treasury official who served in the Trump administration. Read more...

Also Read

Who is Ajay Banga, nominated by Joe Biden to be next World Bank president?

WTO ruling against India in tech tariffs dispute with European Union

Facts to know about Ajay Banga, first Indian-American to head World Bank

ICT levy dispute at WTO: EU may opt for retaliatory tariffs on Indian goods

As Ajay Banga becomes World Bank president, this is where he can start

Delhi witnesses unusual fog, rain in it's otherwise hottest month of May

Jammu and Kashmir police 2 terrorists killed in Baramulla encounter

Latest LIVE: Delhi witnesses unusual fog in it's otherwise hottest month

Delhi Police detains DCW chief Swati Maliwal from Jantar Mantar protest

Encounter breaks out in J&K's Baramulla between security forces, militants


Pratt & Whitney's engine woes cost Go Air 47 years worth of flying time
Faults with engines supplied by Pratt & Whitney to Go Airlines India Ltd. forced the budget carrier to keep its brand-new Airbus SE jets on the ground for 17,244 days since in the past three years, according to a legal filing in a Delaware court. Read more...


WTO ruling against India in tech tariffs dispute with European Union
India will hit back at the European Union (EU) in case the trade bloc decides to invoke its domestic law to impose retaliatory tariffs on the nation, a senior official said, amid tensions between the two sides after a recent World Trade Organization (WTO) ruling against New Delhi over imposition of import duties on ICT (information communications technology) products. Read more...

After Ola, three others to repay customers for 'off-board charger'
Days after Ola Electric agreed to reimburse customers for paying for “off-board chargers”, three other companies — Ather Energy, TVS and Hero MotoCorp’s Vida — have followed suit. All three electric two-wheeler manufacturers wrote to the Ministry of Heavy Industries on Wednesday expressing their willingness to repay customers.

The total amount to be reimbursed by all four defaulter OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) is Rs 287 crore. Read more...

Topics : World Bank US Federal Reserve Go Air Top 10 headlines top news of the day Ola Electric Mobility Pratt & Whitney WTO

First Published: May 04 2023 | 9:15 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Harjinder Kang to lead UK-S Asia trade; named dy envoy for western India

Harjinder Kang
2 min read

Delhi Police detains DCW chief Swati Maliwal from Jantar Mantar protest

Swati Maliwal, DCW
1 min read

Encounter breaks out in J&K's Baramulla between security forces, militants

4 terrorists killed as encounters break out in J&amp;K's Kupwara, Kulgam
1 min read

22nd batch of Indians departs from Sudan for Jeddah under Operation Kaveri

Sudan_Rescue
2 min read

Police say 'altercation' after beds not allowed; wrestlers claim manhandled

Wrestlers protest at Jantar Mantar
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Karnataka Assembly elections 2023: A look at six major political regions

Vidhan Soudha, Karnataka
4 min read
Premium

WTO ruling against India in tech tariffs dispute with European Union

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Salaried employment in Karnataka lowest in industrialised states

employment, employees, employer
4 min read

Q4 results: Petronet LNG profit slips 18% to Rs 614 cr, revenue up 24.3%

Empty Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders are seen at a gas distribution centre at Dujana village in Noida (Photo: Reuters)
2 min read

Govt asks SC to not rush in granting legal validation to same-sex marriage

Photo: Pexels
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon