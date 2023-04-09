close

Uttarakhand Tourism to provide on-call registration on Chardham Yatra route

In view of the upcoming Chardham Yatra, an on-call registration to assist pre-booked hotel guests on the Chardham Yatra route will be provided to the devotees, said an official release on Saturday

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2023 | 8:01 AM IST
In view of the upcoming Chardham Yatra, an on-call registration to assist pre-booked hotel guests on the Chardham Yatra route will be provided to the devotees, said an official release on Saturday.

According to the release, Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board will operate a dedicated call centre with 15 lines open from 7:00 AM to 10:00 PM to assist pilgrims.

Informing about the facility, the release wrote, "For the benefit of the pilgrims who have pre-booked hotel reservations for Chardham yatra and Hoteliers having hotels on Chardham (Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, Badrinath and Hemkunt Saheb) yatra route, and are unable to get yatra registration for the same dates through Web portal or Mobile app, are advised to give a call on the toll-free number."

"The available number is 1364 (within Uttarakhand) or 0135-1364 (outside Uttarakhand) or 0135-3520100," added the release.

Pilgrims can also connect through the mail (touristcareuttarakhand@gmail.com) to get the Yatra registration done.

The portals of the Kedarnath Dham will be opened for all devotees on 25 April, officials said on Wednesday.

The yatra is set to start on April 25.

According to the state tourism Department, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has been authorized for online booking for the convenience of the pilgrims travelling to Kedarnath Dham by helicopter.

In view of the upcoming Chardham Yatra, a total of 6.34 lakh devotees have registered, Uttarakhand Tourism Development Council said earlier in March.

The Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand is one of India's most popular Hindu pilgrimages.

This pilgrimage is a tour of four holy sites - Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri - nestled high up in the Himalayas.

The Chardham Yatra will begin on April 22 with the opening of the Yamunotri and Gangotri temples. Kedarnath will open on April 25 and Badrinath on April 27.

Topics : Uttarakhand | Chardham highway

First Published: Apr 09 2023 | 7:15 AM IST

