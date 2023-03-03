JUST IN
Jamshedpur Steel city is celebrating its 184th Founders Day today
Business Standard

IRCTC unveils Char Dham Yatra 2023 package for pilgrims: Check details here

In its air package of 11 nights and 12 days, starting on May 21, the tour will cover Hindu pilgrimage sites like Haridwar, Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, Badrinath and Rishikesh

Topics
IRCTC | Char Dham Yatra | Uttarakhand

Sudeep Singh Rawat 

Gangotri Baba's ashram at Gangotri
Gangotri Baba's ashram at Gangotri

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has unveiled its special Char Dham Yatra 2023 air tour package. According to the official website of IRCTC, it is a tour of 11 nights and 12 days covering several Hindu pilgrimage sites like Haridwar, Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, Badrinath, and Rishikesh.

IRCTC char dham yatra route and package costs

Starting from Mumbai, it will proceed to Delhi, Haridwar, Barkot, Jankichatti, Yamunotri, Uttrakashi, Gangotri, Guptkashi, Son Prayag, Kedarnath and Badrinath and then return via Haridwar to Delhi and then back to Mumbai. The cost of IRCTC's air tour package differs based on occupancy, starting with Rs 67,000 per person for triple occupancy, Rs 69,000 for double occupancy, and Rs 91,400 for single occupancy.

Departure dates for IRCTC char dham air tour package

May 21 to June 1, 2023

May 28 to June 8, 2023

June 4 to June 15, 2023

June 11 to June 22, 2023

June 18 to June 29, 2023

June 26 to Juny 6, 2023

IRCTC char dham yatra includes:

  • Standard Hotel accommodation for 11 nights and 12 days
  • Sightseeing by non-AC travel tempo travellers
  • Local transfer from Delhi Airport
  • Breakfast and Dinner as per the Itinerary
  • Travel Insurance
  • Parking Charges, Driver Batta and Toll tax
  • GST

You can read the full itinerary of the IRCTC Char Dham Yatra package here. According to IRCTC, the itinerary and the flight timings are only indicative. IRCTC holds the right to change the timing for operation problems or local situations. The registration of Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath is to be done by passengers themselves.

The Uttarakhand government travel policy says that every traveller must register themselves and their vehicles before starting their journey to Char Dham and Hemkund Sahib.

How to register for char dham yatra?

Here's how to register for char dham yatra:

  • Online through the IRCTC web portal
  • With the help of a mobile application, i.e., Tourist Care Uttarakhand (both Android and iOS apps)
  • Through WhatsApp number: +91 8394833833, type: "Yatra" to start a conversation

After the recent Joshimath incident, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has assured about the safety of all pilgrimages.

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 19:59 IST

