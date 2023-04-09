close

Rajasthan Youth Cong holds rally against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

Youth Congress workers took out 'Mashal Julus' in Jaipur on Saturday protesting against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as Lok Sabha MP

ANI General News
Rahul Gandhi

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2023 | 7:48 AM IST
Youth Congress workers took out 'Mashal Julus' in Jaipur on Saturday protesting against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as Lok Sabha MP.

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha, a day after a Surat court sentenced him to two years imprisonment in a defamation case filed against him over his 'Modi surname' remark.

Congress leader and former Rajasthan deputy chief minister, Sachin Pilot also participated in the 'Mashal Julus' (march).

Talking to the media, Sachin Pilot said, "We are protesting against the undemocratic behaviour of the Central Government."

"The opposition is not allowed to speak in the Parliament. The maximum number of ED and CBI raids have been conducted against the leaders of the opposition," he added.

He further said, "They (BJP) are trying to suppress our voice, but we'll definitely keep our points and raise our voice against their ego and pride."

Earlier on Friday, the Youth Congress in Shimla held a torch protest march against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as a Lok Sabha MP.

The protest was led by the National President of Youth Congress Srinivas Bhadravathi Venkata and Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also participated in the protest.

While participating in the protest, CM Sukhu said, "This is important that all need to come together to save the democracy which is being throttled by the central government in India".

"The membership as parliamentarian of the biggest leader of the principal opposition party has been disqualified, the youth Congress has organised this torch March to save the democracy," he added.

Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha triggered a massive political row with the BJP stating that the Congress leader was "a habitual loose cannon" and the Congress alleging that he was got "deliberately disqualified".

Meanwhile, on Monday a Surat Sessions Court granted bail to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who had filed an appeal following his conviction in a criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark during a political campaign in April 2019.

The court in Gujarat's Surat granted bail till the disposal of the appeal to Rahul Gandhi in the defamation case.

The court will hear Rahul's application seeking suspension of conviction on April 13.

Topics : Rahul Gandhi | Rajasthan government

First Published: Apr 09 2023 | 7:05 AM IST

