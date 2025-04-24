Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 08:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / THDC synchronises first unit of 1,000 MW Tehri pumped storage project

THDC synchronises first unit of 1,000 MW Tehri pumped storage project

The company is currently operating 1,000-MW Tehri HPP (hydro power project) and 400-MW Koteshwar HEP (hydro electric power)

Hydro power, dam

The synchronisation took place on Wednesday. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 8:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned THDC India on Thursday announced synchronisation of the first 250 MW unit of its pumped storage plant (PSP) in pump condenser mode at Tehri in Uttarakhand.

In pump condenser mode of operation, the turbine is used to generate electricity and simultaneously as a condenser or a heat exchanger.

THDC India is constructing a 1,000-MW (250 MW X 4 units) PSP project at Tehri.

"CMD R K Vishnoi has announced achievement towards successful commissioning of India's first variable speed 1,000 MW PSP at Tehri with the successful synchronisation of its first unit (of 250 MW) to the Indian grid in pump condenser mode," THDC India said in a statement.

 

The synchronisation took place on Wednesday.

Also Read

Adani Power Ltd, Electricity, Power plant

Steps taken for meeting 277 GW peak power demand in FY26: Shripad Naik

electricity

India's power demand may rise 9-10% in 2025 as summers arrive: Experts

Adani Power Ltd, Electricity, Power plant

Over 2K delegates, members from 30 nations join Gridcon 2025 power summit

Jitendra Singh

100 GW nuclear power by 2047 ambitious, achievable: Jitendra Singh

Manufacturing sector

Danfoss Power Solutions begins work on ₹1,000 cr manufacturing unit in Pune

With the completion of this pumped storage project, the tehri hydro power complex will have a total installed capacity of 2,400 MW.

The company is currently operating 1,000-MW Tehri HPP (hydro power project) and 400-MW Koteshwar HEP (hydro electric power).

Based in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, THDC India is a 75:25 per cent entity of the Centre-owned NTPC and government of Uttar Pradesh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

trade, import, export, container, shipping

Indian firms should avoid re-routing of goods from China to US: GTRI

Pahalgam terror attack

'They became my brothers': Woman recalls horror & humanity in Pahalgam

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

MLA Aminul Islam arrested for defending Pak in Pahalgam attack: Assam CM

Omar Abdullah, Omar

Resolution condemning Pahalgam attack passed at all-party meeting in J&K

Wagah border, Attari Wagah international border

BSF scales down retreat events at Attari, 2 other locations on Pak border

Topics : India power production Hydro power projects Uttarakhand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 24 2025 | 8:20 PM IST

Explore News

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayHindustan Unilever Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedBSF Jawan Detained by PakistanWhat is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon