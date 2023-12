Vande Bharat train count reaches 34 in India, check the full list below

The total number of semi-high speed Vande Bharat trains in India is 34 now. This is India's first semi-high-speed train that comes with world-class passenger comfort.

The first Vande Bharat train ran between Delhi to Varanasi on February 15, 2019. The occupancy ratio in the Vande Bharat trains is very high as the train comes with some unique features, which are not available in other trains as of now.

As of now, 10 new Vande Bharat trains will soon be launched across the nation, which will be introduced on the Secunderabad – Pune route, which is going to be one of the busiest routes. Beyond that, the other trains are going to be Madgaon-Mangalore, Delhi-Amritsar, Indore-Surat, Mumbai-Kolhapur, Mumbai-Jalna, Pune-Vadodara, Tatanagar-Varanasi and Varanasi-Lucknow, Patna-Jalpaiguri sections.

Indian Railway to operate 34 Vande Bharat train services

Indian railway is going to operate over 34 Vande Bharat train services running throughout the country connecting states having Broad Gauge (B.G.) electrified network.

Here's the list of all the 34 Vande Bharat trains operating on a different platform