CM Mamata leads Kolkata protest rally, demands justice for woman doctor

CM Mamata leads Kolkata protest rally, demands justice for woman doctor

The woman post-graduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered in the seminar room of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9

North 24 Parganas: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee addresses the media after meeting parents of a postgraduate trainee doctor who was sexual assaulted and killed in Kolkata, at Panihati in North 24 Parganas, Monday, Aug. 12, 2024.

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 5:02 PM IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday led a protest rally from Moulali to Dorina crossing in Kolkata, demanding justice for a woman doctor, who was allegedly raped and murdered at a state-run hospital last week.
TMC activists, who accompanied Banerjee, shouted slogans for capital punishment for the accused, a demand that the chief minister has already made.
The woman post-graduate trainee doctor was allegedly raped and murdered in the seminar room of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.
A civic volunteer has been arrested in connection with the crime the next day.
A group of around 40 people entered the hospital and vandalised the emergency department, nursing unit and medicine store in the early hours of Thursday.
The mob also damaged CCTV cameras at the state-run health facility and ransacked a stage where junior doctors had been demonstrating against the alleged rape and murder of the woman doctor there and demanding security at their workplace.

Mamata Banerjee Kolkata West Bengal

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 5:02 PM IST

