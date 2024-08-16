Business Standard
Kolkata woman rape-murder: Punjab doctors suspend OPD services in protest

Kolkata woman rape-murder: Punjab doctors suspend OPD services in protest

The emergency and medico-legal services remained functional during Friday's protest

Representative Picture

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 5:14 PM IST

The Punjab Civil Medical Services Association on Friday suspended outpatient department (OPD) services at public health-care centres in the state to protest against the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at the state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.
We are demanding expeditious justice for the victim, central protection act for healthcare professionals and adequate security arrangements at public healthcare facilities, said Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA) president Dr Akhil Sarin.
The emergency and medico-legal services remained functional during Friday's protest, he added.
Dr Sarin said the OPD services remained suspended in the health centres, including Primary Health Centres, Community Health Centres, civil hospitals and health centres at sub-divisional level.
Meanwhile, the medical professionals in the state held sit-ins at the health centres demanding expeditious justice for the victim.

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 5:14 PM IST

