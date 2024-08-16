Business Standard
NCRTC invites bids for co-branding rights for 5 stations on RRTS corridor

NCRTC invites bids for co-branding rights for 5 stations on RRTS corridor

The five stations for which the semi-naming/co-branding rights are available are Duhai, Murad Nagar, Modi Nagar South, Modi Nagar North and Meerut South

NCRTC

This initiative aims to enhance passenger experience and convenience while generating Non-Fare Box Revenue.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 5:05 PM IST

The national capital region transport corporation (NCRTC) has invited bids for exclusive semi-naming and co-branding rights for its five stations on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor, a statement said on Friday.
The five stations for which the semi-naming/co-branding rights are available are Duhai, Murad Nagar, Modi Nagar South, Modi Nagar North and Meerut South, it said.
This initiative aims to enhance passenger experience and convenience while generating Non-Fare Box Revenue to support the operational costs of the RRTS Corridor.
Brands awarded these rights will have the opportunity to prefix or suffix their names to station names, incorporate their brand colours on station walls, hoardings and entry/exit points, and utilise both bare and built-up retail spaces, the statement said.
The branding will extend to station interiors at the concourse and platform levels, as well as exteriors, including columns and piers on both sides of the station, providing visibility to road traffic and pedestrians alike, it stated.
In addition to these extensive branding opportunities, the NCRTC will also feature in-train audio announcements with the co-branded station names, further enhancing brand interaction with daily commuters. Brand logos will be prominently displayed on station maps, and mobile canopies can be set up in unpaid areas for experiential marketing, the statement said.

The semi-naming rights for Guldhar RRTS station have already been acquired under this initiative, it said, adding that over 22 lakh passengers have already travelled on the Namo Bharat trains.
Tender documents for acquiring semi naming rights are available on the Central Procurement Portal (CPP) and the NCRTC's official website. A pre-bid meeting is scheduled for August 20 at 3 pm via video conferencing (VC), it said.
Currently, a 34-km section between Sahibabad and Modi Nagar North, featuring eight elevated stations on this pioneering corridor, is operational for public.

Topics : Delhi Meerut Branding Branding of products

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 5:05 PM IST

