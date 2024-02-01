Sensex (    %)
                        
Varanasi court order on Gyanvapi: Devotees offer prayers in mosque complex

Varanasi district administration has complied with the court decision, allowing devotees to worship at the Gyanvapi mosque complex from Thursday (February 1)

Gyanvapi Mosque

Security personnel guard outside the Gyanvapi mosque after its survey by a commission, in Varanasi (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 7:24 AM IST

Varanasi district administration has complied with the court decision, allowing devotees to worship at the Gyanvapi mosque complex from Thursday (February 1).
On Wednesday, District Judge Dr Ajay Krishna Vishvesha asked the district administration of Varanasi to make adequate arrangements to start the Puja within seven days.
The District Magistrate (DM) S Rajalingam has complied with court's order immediately and made adequate arrangements for the devotees to offer prayers at the Gyanvapi mosque complex.
He said that the barricading has been removed and the court order has been followed.
Visuals from the outside the temple showed excited devotee expressing their happiness of offering prayers at Gyanvapi mosque complex.
"We saw the nandi bull. We have been waiting since yesterday to offer prayers. The temple should be built. We are very happy after offering prayers," said one of the devotees who came outside the complex after offering worship.
Meanwhile, security has been tightened around the Gyanvapi complex.
The Varanasi court's decision to allow Hindu devotees to offer prayers inside the 'Vyas Ka Tekhana' area inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex was given on Wednesday. The court had ordered the district administration to comply with the right of worship inside the 'Vyas Ka Tekhana' area.
Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, representing the Hindu side told ANI, " ...Puja will start within seven days. Everyone will have the right to perform Puja..."
"Hindu side allowed to offer prayers at 'Vyas Ka Tekhana'. The District Administration will have to make arrangements within 7 days," Jain said.
The mosque has four 'tahkhanas' (cellars) in the basement out of which one is still in possession of the Vyas family who used to live here. Vyas had petitioned that as hereditary pujari he be allowed to enter the tahkhana and resume pooja.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Ayodhya case Varanasi Ram temple Communalism in India Indian Judiciary Judicial service

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 7:24 AM IST

